Steve McNamara says being England’s head coach was ‘a job he absolutely loved’, but insists now is not the right time for him to think about returning to the role.

McNamara spent five years at the helm of the national side between 2010 and 2015, winning 15 of his 24 Test matches in charge.

His tenure included a run to the semi-finals of the 2013 Rugby League World Cup, when England suffered late heartbreak as they beaten 20-18 at Wembley by New Zealand.

The 54-year-old also masterminded a series victory over the Kiwis two years later in his final act as England’s head coach, scooping the Baskerville Shield as a result.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Former England boss Steve McNamara addresses vacancy with honest admission made

After leaving the England role, Hull-born McNamara went on to spend eight years at the helm of Super League outfit Catalans Dragons, helping to transform the French club from strugglers to two-time Grand Finalists and one-time Challenge Cup winners.

He departed the Stade Gilbert Brutus last year, and this off-season has joined Warrington Wolves as a first-team coach, working alongside head coach Sam Burgess.

NRL and England icon Burgess is among the names being strongly linked to the England head coach role left vacant following the departure of Shaun Wane midway through January.

But when asked whether he’d fancy another crack at leading the national team, McNamara made his stance clear.

Speaking to the media after Wire’s pre-season win over Leigh Leopards on Friday night, he explained: “It’s a job I’ve done in the past, and I know every Super League coach is now being asked (about their interest in the role).

“It’s a job I absolutely loved. I’ve not got a massive ego, but I thought we did a great job – with how we developed that England programme with under-16s, under-18s, England Knights and the senior programme.

“It was probably slightly a different era in terms of financial support from Sport England etc.

“But I thought the stuff that we did really put the England programme back on the map.

“It was a job, like I said, I thoroughly enjoyed, and have no regrets.

“Have I thought about it for the future? Absolutely not.

“I’ve just come back into the country. I’m aware there’s a position available there, but my focus is on this job right now at Warrington, and making sure we are focused on this and we can improve this club and this team and everything around it.”