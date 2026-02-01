Leigh’s new recruit Jacob Alick-Wiencke admits he hopes to earn a return to the NRL, but not before he has delivered a first Super League title to the Leopards faithful.

Papua New Guinea international Alick-Wiencke has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the Leopards’ Den ahead of 2026.

The versatile forward has arrived in Super League from NRL outfit Gold Coast Titans, who he made his first-grade bow for back in July 2023.

But having struggled to ever cement a regular spot in an NRL side, the 26-year-old has a point to prove, and intends on making his mark in the British game.

New Leigh Leopards recruit harbouring NRL hope with Super League ambitions clear

Alick-Wiencke – who has 11 Test caps to his name for PNG – played a total of 19 NRL games, with all of those coming for the Titans, including eight last year.

His experience at club level has more often than not been at second-grade level, with the Brisbane-born powerhouse clocking up 81 Queensland Cup appearances.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague during Leigh’s pre-season media day earlier this week, he explained: “I’m coming over here first and foremost to prove to myself that I’m still at that level.

“I personally think I’m still at a high enough level to play in the NRL, but this is an opportunity to come over here and play week in, week out.

“I was on the fringes in Australia, so I’ll try to assert my dominance (in Super League) and make a bit of a name for myself, or at least a bit more of a name for myself over here.”

Alick-Wiencke joins a Leigh side headed up by fellow Kumul Adrian Lam which finished third in Super League last season before being beaten in the play-off semi-finals away at Wigan Warriors for the second year running

No secret has been made of the Leopards’ desire to put more silverware in their cabinet following the 2023 Challenge Cup win, and that ethos is one that’s shared by Alick-Wiencke.

He continued: “I want to play the football that I know I can play, and in the long run, it’ll help me get back to Australia.

“But I’m not looking that far ahead just yet, I’m looking forward to hopefully winning a comp here with Leigh first!

“We’ll see where it takes me.”