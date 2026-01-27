Wigan Warriors’ Matt Peet delivers England head coach verdict

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has distanced himself from the vacant England head coach role.

The Rugby Football League’s search for Shaun Wane’s successor is underway after he departed following a six-year stint in charge.

In recent days, both Brad Arthur and Willie Peters have thrown their names in the hat for the position, while former Leeds Rhinos head coach Brian McDermott is another coach thought to be in contention.

As arguably England’s highest-rated coach in the game right now, Peet has been made one of the favourites to land the role by bookmakers. Peet guided Wigan to a historic treble in 2024, and also guided the Warriors to Grand Final glory in 2023 and a Challenge Cup triumph in 2022.

However, speaking exclusively to Love Rugby League, Peet confirmed that it was not a job he would be pursuing at this time, with the World Cup looming at the end of the season.

“Even if I was considered, I don’t think it’s the right time in my life,” Peet said.

“I’m focused on Wigan, I’ve got a young family and it’s a big commitment for anyone wanting to take on that role.

“Whoever does get it will get the full support of the Wigan club and myself, and I hope there are a few Wigan players pushing for contention in the World Cup. I hope a Super League coach gets the role and there are some outstanding candidates out there.”

Whoever does take on the role will have months to prepare for the World Cup, which takes place in Australia later this year. England, who lost 3-0 to the Kangaroos in the Autumn, are currently fifth favourites behind Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Samoa.

Their group games will see them take on Tonga, Papua New Guinea and France.