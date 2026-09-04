Everything Andy Last said after ‘unacceptable’ Hull FC performance

Andy Last gave a short but impactful interview in the wake of Hull FC’s latest dismal defeat on Friday evening – describing their first half showing as the worst they have produced this season.

Hull were utterly appalling in the opening 40 minutes against Toulouse Olympique, trailing 30-0 and being blown away by a stunning performance from Sylvain Houles’ side.

Without any pressure on them in the second half, Hull at least rallied – but they were never in contention to produce a miraculous comeback in reality, ultimately falling to a comfortable defeat.

Andy Last slams ‘unacceptable’ Hull FC

And Last, who has presided over another disappointing loss, was firm in his criticism of his side after the game in the south of France.

He insisted they were ‘unacceptable’ in that first half showing and refused to give too much praise or credit out for what they delivered in the second half.

“The first 40 was as disappointing as I’ve been involved in,” Last told Sky Sports.

“To concede 30 points in the manner we did was just unacceptable. Half-time was a simple message of getting the basics of the game right. Build field position, build pressure and fatigue the opponent.

“We didn’t do that in the first half and we robbed ourselves of energy, that’s why we were 30 points down at half-time. We showed we were capable of scoring some points in the second half but it was too little, too late.”

Last hits out at Hull’s first half showing

The interim Hull FC coach also stressed that what his side produced in the first half was the worst of 2026 by a distance.

“That’s the worst 40 minutes of the season for us,” he said.

“Not good, not acceptable and nowhere near the levels this club expects. The players were aware of that at half-time. they showed some spirit after half-time but it was very disappointing to be beaten in the manner they were.”

Hull could still finish bottom of Super League – though they would need York Knights to win in Catalans on Saturday evening and Bradford Bulls to win against the Knights next Thursday. Hull would also need to lose to Leeds Rhinos, and Huddersfield would have to beat Castleford Tigers.