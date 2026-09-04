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Leigh locked in their Super League play-off spot and ensured they’d finish in the top six for the fourth season on the spin with a 48-10 victory at home against St Helens on Friday night.

Live from the press box, our Leopards ratings…

David Armstrong – 8

Back from a short lay-off, there wrere couple of errors from Armstrong in the first half along with a great try, so a mixed bag – perhaps we’ll put some of it down to rust. The Australian was superb in a second half which included a try-saver on Jack Welsby.

Innes Senior – 9

This was one of Senior’s best showings in a Leigh shirt, he was excellent on both sides of the ball throughout and his break in the first half was a joy to watch. We’d have him down as our man-of-the-match here.

Keanan Brand – 6

Brand’s long-awaited return and a first Leigh appearance for March was cut short, forced off at half-time having spent the back end of the first 40 limping. Was wrong footed for Tristan Sailor’s try and should have passed the ball at the other end soon after when he went for the try-line. Other than that though, he went alright.

Umyla Hanley – 9

Hanley took his try in the first half well, and grew into the game to produce an absolute moment of magic for his second try just after the hour-mark. So good from the England hopeful, yet again.

Josh Charnley – 8

The show goes on for Charnley, who grabbed the game’s opening try and marked it with a superb celebration which saw him sign a mock up of a contract. His extension was officially announced over the PA at the Leopards’ Den minutes later, richly deserved and another really good showing to mark the occasion.

Adam Cook – 8

A solid shift again from Cook, who reacted well to score a try in the final action of the first half and remained 100% with the boot as he slotted over all eight conversions. Got the man-of-the-match inside the ground at the Leopards’ Den.

Lachlan Lam – 7

Leigh’s half-back partnership continues to develop, and will be a real threat for whoever is up against them in the play-offs to try and contain.

Joe Ofahengaue – 8

A quieter than usual first stint from Ofahengaue, but he took the game by the scruff off the neck when he returned for the last 20 minutes and showed in that short spell alone why he must be in the Super League Dream Team this year.

Liam Horne – 7

A positive showing across two stints from Horne.

Robbie Mulhern – 8

Steady away from Mulhern on his 100th Leigh appearance, he has been a tremendous servant to the Leopards and richly deserved his last-gasp try in front of the North Stand.

Jacob Alick-Wiencke – 8

Alick-Wiencke was among Leigh’s best in the first 40, and delivered a couple of positive moments after the restart too. Great from him all in all and the type of performance Adrian Lam will need from him come the play-offs. Deserved his try late on.

Owen Trout – 7

Trout produced a great intercept near his own try-line to deny Saints early on, and was solid thereafter if not spectacular.

Isaac Liu – 8

Liu continues to show his worth for Leigh with quality and experience in abundance.

Louis Brogan (Interchange) – 7

Good stuff from Brogan again. Has to be right up there for Leigh’s most improved player in 2026.

Andy Badrock (Interchange) – 6

Badrock dropped onto the bench but did what was needed of him in the second 40 having had to replace the injured Brand at half-time. Mistimed a pass to Senior which should have ended in a try, but that won’t be held against him.

Matt Davis (Interchange) – 7

Solid stuff again from Davis, back in the 17 having been the unused 18th man last week in defeat at Huddersfield. Certainly showed why he needs to be in Lam’s squad.

Edwin Ipape (Interchange) – 8

Very good from Ipape, who produced an assist for Cook and came up with a trademark try of his own out of dummy-half to crash in under the sticks. This version of the Papua New Guinean can help Leigh make a success of the play-offs.