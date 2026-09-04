Leigh Leopards winger Josh Charnley has signed a new contract to remain with the club – and he announced it in truly bizarre circumstances!

Charnley’s future has been under the microscope all season, with the veteran winger returning to top form in 2026. This time last year, he was struggling to break into the Leigh side but he is one of the top try-scorers in Super League this campaign.

And he scored his latest try in the opening exchanges of Leigh’s game against St Helens on Friday evening, further extending his lead at the top of the Super League all-time try-scoring charts.

And in celebrating that try, he produced a true moment of brilliance.

Charnley signs new Leigh deal

The winger was handed a faux contract extension which he signed and showed to the Sky Sports cameras, leading to cheers from within the Leigh Sports Village.

Just a few moments later, it was confirmed over the PA system that Charnley had indeed agreed a new contract to ensure he remains with the Leopards going into the 2027 season.

The winger is likely to be quizzed on the deal after the game on Friday night, with Adrian Lam also set to be grilled on it in his post-match press conference.

Charnley did have interest from other clubs in regards to continuing his iconic career elsewhere, but he has ultimately chosen to remain with the Leopards after a brilliant season for Leigh.

Leigh coach discusses Charnley deal

Leopards coach Adrian Lam admitted Charnley was a ‘big asset’ for the club both on and off the field.

He said: “When we signed Josh in 2022, we were a Championship club and there was a lot of shock that a player of Josh’s calibre had joined Leigh. Since then, we have grown as a club to the level where a player of Josh’s quality is the expected standard, and that growth is, in large part, down to Josh.

He’s one of our oldest players, but this season it looks like he’s getting younger. His try record speaks for itself, not just this season; he is also the all-time leading Super League try scorer. Everyone at the club is so proud to have played a part in helping him achieve such an incredible milestone.

It’s not just on the field that Josh is going to be a big asset. We’re bringing a lot of young players through at the club, and having someone like Josh around to set standards, as well as someone the younger players can learn from, will be a massive help.

You only have to listen to the crowd singing Josh’s song on a game day to understand how loved he is by the fans. It’s the same with the coaches and staff — he’s a really popular member of the team, and having him with us next year is a huge benefit.”