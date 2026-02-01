Warrington Wolves star backs Sam Burgess for England job as key characteristic lauded

Warrington star Ben Currie has thrown his support behind Wolves boss Sam Burgess for the vacant England head coach role, lauding his patriotic passion.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Shaun Wane would step aside from the England job after almost five years in charge of the national side.

Nothing has been officially confirmed where his successor is concerned, barring the fact that the Rugby Football League (RFL) want someone to take it on a part-time basis as opposed to the full-time manner in which Wane held the role.

25-time England international Burgess, who has spent the last two seasons at the helm of Super League side Warrington, is among the names that have been mooted for the job: with Wayne Bennett backing him publicly.

And Wire stalwart Currie has now followed suit, urging the RFL to hire his club coach as the new boss of the national team ahead of this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup.

Lowton-born Currie is an 11-time England international, and the first four of those caps were earned in a team which also included Burgess during the 2017 World Cup, which saw Bennett’s side beaten 6-0 in the tournament’s final by hosts Australia.

Speaking during Warrington‘s media day earlier this month, Currie said: “It’d be a strange one to have played with Sam for England and then get coached by him for England.

“It’s weird getting coached by him now (at Warrington), but he’d definitely get my full backing.

“I don’t know what the process is at the moment, who they (the RFL) are approaching or what they’re doing, but Sam would have my backing, for sure.

“The passion (he has) can go a long way, it’s not a full-time job where you’re coaching the players all-year round, you just get three or four weeks at the end of the season.”

Now 31, Currie was not included in England’s squad for last autumn’s Ashes Series against the Aussies, which ended in a 3-0 whitewash defeat on home soil and ultimately spelled the end of Wane’s tenure.

The veteran forward isn’t done with the international game by any means though, and made his stance clear as he said: “I made my debut in 2017 for England at the World Cup in Australia, and I’d love to go back.

“Without doubt, it’s a goal of mine for the end of this season (to get in the World Cup squad).”