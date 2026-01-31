Predicting how Warrington Wolves and St Helens could line-up for Round One clash
With the 2026 Super League season around the corner, Love Rugby League takes a look at how each team could line up in round one. Next up, it’s Warrington Wolves v St Helens.
Warrington have hit the market fairly hard in an effort to improve on the back-end of their 2025 campaign, which saw them slump into eighth-place, and will likely have a fresh outlook heading into the new season.
St Helens also have a new perspective ahead of the 2026 campaign, with ex-Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley taking over as head coach. He, too, has drafted in plenty of new recruits, but there are still some question marks looming over his selection.
Without further ado, here is how we think the two sides could line up come Round 1.
Warrington Wolves line-up
Sam Burgess’ side will likely look changed compared to last season, with all eyes on the #1 jersey. Cai Taylor-Wray is primed to play a major role in Warrington’s starting group this year, following the high-profile exit of Matt Dufty, and should start at full-back.
Elsewhere in the backline, Matty Ashton still needs to get through the final bits of rehab, but it appears Albert Hopoate will definitely be fit, so we’ve named him in our team to start against St Helens.
Toby King and Josh Thewlis should also keep their spots in the starting group, at least for now, while the half-back unit of Marc Sneyd and George Williams again seems set to lead Wire into the new season.
The pack is where the majority of the changes will come, though, given their recruitment in this area. Liam Byrne and Kelepi Tanginoa could come straight into the starting unit, with Toafofoa Sipley and James Bentley adding some impact off the bench.
Luke Yates also looks set to move into the front-row this year, with Sam Stone keeping his place following his permanent signing. Ben Currie and Danny Walker will also likely start.
Underneath them, Sam Powell and James Harrison could feature off the bench.
Warrington Wolves’ starting 13 v St Helens
1. Cai Taylor-Wray
2. Josh Thewlis
3. Toby King
4. Josh Smith
5. Albert Hopoate
6. George Williams
7. Marc Sneyd
8. Luke Yates
9. Danny Walker
10. Liam Byrne
11. Sam Stone
12. Kelepi Tanginoa
13. Ben Currie
Bench
14. Sam Powell
15. Toafofoa Sipley
16. James Harrison
17. James Bentley
St Helens line-up
Predicting the St Helens line-up is genuinely a really interesting exercise, because there are lots of moving parts to it.
The spine once again remains a big question mark, even after the confirmation of their squad numbers. Tristan Sailor and Jack Welsby are both excellent full-backs in their own right, but you would think one will inevitably slot in at six. As previously mentioned, though, debate could just be a numerical one, with the pair likely to swap around frequently in-game depending on what shape the Saints want to run.
Around that, Jackson Hastings is able to play right across the spine, given he’s spent a good chunk of time at hooker and loose forward in recent seasons, but does seem likely to slot into the halves. That then pushes Jonny Lomax down to the bench, with him expected to feature in that 14 role.
New recruit David Klemmer has been handed the vacant number 13 shirt this season, and therefore seems likely to play at loose forward, while Daryl Clark should continue at hooker.
Around that, Harry Robertson and Mark Percival seem set to start in the centres, while Kyle Feldt and Deon Cross could start on the wings. Lewis Murphy will also be in the mix out wide.
In the pack, Alex Walmsley and Matty Lees should once again start in the front-row, while Curtis Sironen and mid-year recruit Shane Wright could be set to start in the back-row.
The bench is also an interesting point of discussion, with lots of players looking to get consistent minutes. George Delaney seems a certainty to feature here, while new recruit Jacob Host is a probable inclusion here too. There are a number of people in the mix for that final spot, but Jake Wingfield could be set for a role here after recovering from ankle surgery.
St Helens’ starting 13 v Warrington
1. Jack Welsby
2. Kyle Feldt
3. Harry Robertson
4. Mark Percival
5. Deon Cross
6. Tristan Sailor
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Alex Walmsley
9. Daryl Clark
10. Matty Lees
11. Curtis Sironen
12. Shane Wright
13. David Klemmer
Bench
14. Jonny Lomax
15. George Delaney
16. Jacob Host
17. Jake Wingfield
