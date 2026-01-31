Off-contract Warrington Wolves stalwart provides latest on future as sincere admission made

Ben Currie wants to remain a one-club man for the rest of his career and is confident he will agree a new deal with Warrington Wolves to stay with them beyond the end of 2026, but has not put pen to paper just yet.

Lowton native Currie joined Wire as a teenager, and made his first-team bow for them in April 2012 against local rivals Widnes Vikings.

Of his 316 games at club level to date, all bar three have come in a Wolves shirt: with those three on loan for Swinton Lions between 2013 and 2014.

Accordingly, the 31-year-old has never permanently donned a shirt for another club, and he doesn’t plan on doing, either.

Off-contract Warrington Wolves stalwart Ben Currie provides latest on future as sincere admission made

An Ireland and England international, Currie – who celebrated his testimonial year in 2023 – is among Wire’s off-contract players, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the year.

His intentions are clear though, as he explained during the Wolves’ pre-season media day earlier this month ahead of the new Super League campaign.

The veteran said: “I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon, so whether it’s sorted before the season or during the season, that’ll take care of itself.

“I’ve got the actual number 13 shirt for the first time this year, that meant a lot to me growing up, and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I always grew up being a 13, but then the role changed so it didn’t suit me as much and I moved to the edge. But I’ve finally found my way back in.”

Having also crossed the whitewash five times across those games on loan at Swinton and three times in 11 appearances for England, Currie’s next try for Warrington will be his 100th for the club.

All being well, 2026 will see him reach the landmark of 350 senior appearances across all competitions, including those international caps.

He continued: “(Staying here) is my preference and hopefully we’ll get it sorted. I’m sure we will.

“Being a one-club man, it’s my 15th year here now and my aim is for a double testimonial, so 20 years!”