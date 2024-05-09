The Super League record Josh Charnley is chasing after committing future to Leigh Leopards

Josh Charnley has committed his future to Leigh Leopards as he aims to etch his name into the Super League history books.

The 32-year-old winger, who has signed a new one-year deal with Leigh for 2025, has scored 298 tries in 352 career appearances, with 236 of those tries coming in Super League.

Charnley is currently third in Super League’s all-time try scoring leaderboard – just 11 tries behind the legendary Danny McGuire – who scored 247 tries for Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR between 2001 and 2019.

Just above Charnley in the try scoring list is Hull KR veteran Ryan Hall on 246, with both wingers confirmed to play on in 2025: Hall with Leeds and Charnley with Leigh.

Love Rugby League revealed last month that Charnley was set to remain with the Leopards in 2025, a deal which has now been officially confirmed by the club.

On his one-year contract extension with the Leopards, Charnley said: “I’ve loved being at Leigh. They’ve really helped me fall in love with my rugby again.

“It’s been no secret that retirement was something I seriously considered before I originally signed at Leigh. So to be signing an extension here just shows what a massive impact the club has had on me.

“We’ve had a tough start this season but I’m very sure there’s big things to come from this team and I’m really excited to be a part of that.”

Leigh Leopards boss Chris Chester delighted to retain services of Josh Charnley for 2025

Charnley became an instant fan favourite on the terraces at the Leigh Sports Village following his arrival from Warrington Wolves midway through the 2022 season, scoring 43 tries in 51 games for Leigh to date, helping Adrian Lam’s side lift the Challenge Cup at Wembley last year.

Leigh head of rugby Chris Chester says he is pleased to retain the services of Charnly, who is just two tries away from 300 for his career.

Chester said: “Josh has been a key part in this club’s recent history. He’s taken us from the Championship to the Challenge Cup and been scoring plenty of tries along the way.

“Last year he broke the club record for tries in a Super League season and now he’s got the record of most Super League tries in his sights. We want to see him do that in a Leigh Leopards shirt.”

