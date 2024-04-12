Exclusive: Leigh Leopards set to retain key man for 2025 with new contract

Leigh Leopards are expected to retain off-contract winger Josh Charnley for another season as they build their squad for 2025.

Former England international Charnley is off-contract at the end of 2023, one of over 20 players at the Leigh Sports Village with contracts ending this year.

However, Love Rugby League understands Charnley is set to re-sign with the Super League club for one more year, in a boost to the Leopards’ prospects.

The 32-year-old first joined Leigh on loan from Warrington in June 2022, with the switch later made permanent in 2023. The tattooed-flyer has excelled for the Leythers and averages nearly a try a game for them. This season Charnley has so far bagged three tries in six Super League appearances.

He is averaging 2.3 tackle busts, 102.8 metres and 14.1 carries per game in 2024. Last year he helped Leigh reach the semi-finals and win the Challenge Cup in an extra-time thriller at Wembley against Hull KR.

Chorley-born Charnley originally came through Wigan Warriors pathways system, debuting for the Warriors in 2010, and made his name for the Super League side.

He scored 164 tries in 172 matches for Wigan and was part of grand final winning teams in 2010, 2013 and 2016, as well as Challenge Cup victories in 2011 and 2013. Charnley left Wigan at the end of 2016 for an ill-fated move to rugby union with Sale Sharks.

He returned to rugby league in 2018, after just one season with Sale, joining Warrington. At the Wolves he crossed for 69 tries in 108 matches, before his move to Leigh.

Charnley also played eight Tests for England, scoring nine tries, between 2012 and 2014. Leigh have been approached for comment.

