The deadline for Super League players out of contract at the end of the season to be able to speak to other clubs is fast approaching.

That means the transfer market is about to click into overdrive from May 1 onwards, with a plethora of talent about to come onto the open market.

Some clubs will be busier than others – but Leigh Leopards are one Super League side that may well do a lot of business. With 21 of their own squad out of contract, including some huge names, there’ll likely be a busy winter ahead at the Leigh Sports Village. Here’s a look at the possible targets from the Super League off-contract list they could look at.

Luke Yates

As we’ve mentioned before, Yates is a player Huddersfield Giants would have their sights set on retaining.

But a player of his calibre – and still only 29 – is certain to command interest from elsewhere. Leigh’s quota situation affords them the opportunity to look at overseas-born talent as well as British ones, and Yates would provide Leigh’s pack with some real dynamism, especially if they lost John Asiata to the NRL.

IN FULL: Every player in Super League whose contract expires at the end of this season

Lee Kershaw

Lee Kershaw breaks away to score against Leigh Leopards in Round 26 – Alamy

With London Broncos likely heading back to the Championship in 2025, Kershaw is one player from Mike Eccles’ squad you’d expect would company Super League-level interest.

Leigh have two brilliant wingers in Josh Charnley and Tom Briscoe, with Umyla Hanley as backup. But Briscoe and Hanley’s contracts are up later this year, and if there is rotation in the outside backs, could a player like Kershaw – who has impressed in a struggling London side – come onto their radar? It’s entirely possible.

Jack Brown

Some huge names in Leigh’s pack are off-contract in the coming months, including captain Asiata and star prop Tom Amone. If Leigh retain them, a big turnover of forwards is less likely: but Hull’s Jack Brown is one player who’s bound to command interest no matter what.

Young, talented and – most importantly – British, Brown is subject to interest from other clubs already, according to reports. If Leigh need a forward, he’d be high on their list for the right price.

READ NEXT: 5 off-contract Super League players Hull FC could consider signing for 2025

Oliver Partington

Ollie Partington in action for Salford Red Devils

It’s an ambitious one on multiple fronts: not least because Partington is reportedly set to move to Catalans Dragons in 2025.

But Leigh are an ambitious club with bold plans, and if they wanted a huge name with stacks of talent to headline their pack next year, Partington would fit the bill and then some.

Sione Mata’utia

Sione Mata’utia in action for St Helens

A left-field – and potentially more optimistic – one to finish this time.

Mata’utia has an option in his deal for 2025 should the Saints decide to trigger it: and that can’t be ruled out given the way he’s played this year. He also provides fantastic utility value in a number of positions.

But if the Saints look elsewhere with their quota spots and we get to May 1 without Mata’utia signed up.. Leigh could do a heck of a lot worse than make a move for the forward.

RELATED: 5 off-contract Super League players Castleford Tigers could consider signing for 2025