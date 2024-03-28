With clubs already starting to think ahead about their recruitment for next year and beyond, it’s safe to assume every Super League club will be looking at where they can improve for 2025.

At Castleford Tigers, the onus will be on adding a sprinkling of seniority to a squad filled with potential talent, but arguably lacking big-name prowess and frontline experience.

With that in mind – and using Love Rugby League’s list of over 150 players that are off-contract later this year – which you can see here in full – here’s five players Castleford could consider making a move for next year.

Patrick Mago

Wigan Warriors prop Patrick Mago is tackled by three Castleford Tigers players having made a break in Round 1 – Alamy

The Wigan Warriors prop was a name linked with Castleford – and other Super League clubs – on occasions last year before he agreed a one-year extension to remain with the Super League champions this year.

Wigan have an option in their favour to extend that contract of Mago’s into 2025 if they want but if they decide against doing so, Mago would provide Castleford with some real strike and firepower upfront. Still only 29 too, Mago is producing some of his best rugby this season and arguably approaching his peak. He would fit the bill of Castleford wanting to sign big names, that is for sure.

NOW READ: One off-contract player every Super League club should prioritise re-signing

Darnell McIntosh

Darnell McIntosh scores a try for Hull FC in 2023 – Alamy

Experience in the outside backs would arguably be a priority area for Castleford going into 2025. They have a number of talented young wingers and centres, with the likes of Jason Qareqare and Josh Simm falling into that bracket.

But if they’re looking for a winger with plenty of Super League pedigree, McIntosh would certainly fit the bill. He is still only 26 and it’s fair to say hasn’t quite hit top form while at Hull FC. Would a move away – and closer to his West Yorkshire roots – be of interest?

NOW READ: Leigh Leopards coach insists John Asiata does not need to change approach after successful challenge

Gareth O’Brien

A controversial one given how he’s a former Castleford player, but there’s no doubting that Leigh fullback O’Brien provides unprecedented levels of experience and know-how, and would be a real acquisition as a senior figure for a young, hungry squad.

With uncertainty over the Tigers’ long-term fullback as things stand, the opportunity to bring in a player with proven pedigree could be a shrewd one. It’s just whether the two parties would consider a second spell together.

NOW READ: Leigh Leopards and Hull KR’s remarkable Challenge Cup record after being paired again

James Donaldson

James Donaldson kisses the Challenge Cup trophy after winning it with Leeds Rhinos at Wembley in 2020 – Alamy

Another who brings valuable experience as a proven Super League player – and is only down the road geographically speaking.

Donaldson has been in and around the setup at Leeds for a number of years now and is certainly not out of Rohan Smith’s plans long-term by any stretch of the imagination. But you would expect if Donaldson was on the hunt for regular minutes and even a starting berth, a move to a club like Castleford would give him that opportunity.

EASTER PREVIEW: 6 players who have featured for both Hull FC and Hull KR in the derby

Ryan Hall

Okay, okay. It’s a stretch, this one – but hear us out. With Hull KR set to bring in Tom Davies next year and Niall Evalds already under contract, there’s an argument Hall could end up on the open market later this year.

The money would have to be right – as would the desire from Castleford to convince a player still delivering in Super League on a weekly basis that there is a long-term project to believe in. But as he enters the final few years of his career.. could Hall be tempted?

NOW READ: 13 of the best off-contract Super League players this season: Sneyd, Walmsley, Martin..