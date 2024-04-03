As the May 1 deadline approaches when off-contract players are allowed to speak to other clubs, there are plenty of Super League sides who will be eyeing up their recruitment targets for 2025 already.

With over 150 Super League players coming off-contract at the end of this season, there are plenty of big names coming onto the open market. And Hull FC are one of several clubs who you would expect will be busy.

They themselves have a staggering 17 players off-contract – and they’ll no doubt be looking at other clubs’ players in a similar situation. Here’s our pick of five players they could well target.

Oliver Russell

Now, Russell is already the subject of well-documented interest from Wakefield Trinity for 2025. But there’s no doubting that Hull FC need a half-back, given how they’re currently playing two hookers there in Nu Brown and Morgan Smith.

There’s Jake Trueman to return to full fitness, and the emergence of Jack Charles has given hope for the future, too. But with a player like Russell on the open market, you’d wager Hull would be foolish not to at least try and entice him to the MKM Stadium.

Stefan Ratchford

The Black and Whites have a large number of senior outside backs off-contract this year. Carlos Tuimavave’s time at the club could be coming to an end, youngsters Davy Litten and Cam Scott are also out of contract, while Tex Hoy’s future is uncertain.

Therefore, a senior figure to help support the emerging talent at Hull would be a shrewd move. And few come with more experience at the highest level than Ratchford – who by no means is definitely leaving Warrington, but has found opportunities harder to come by under Sam Burgess than in recent years..

Ryan Hampshire

Again, with a lack of depth in the halves and Hoy’s future unclear beyond this season, a player who can provide value and competition at both half-back and fullback would be ideal.

There’s no doubting Hampshire ticks both of those boxes, and if he isn’t retained by Wigan – or he chooses to head onto the market in pursuit of more regular game-time, Hull would likely be interested in a player with plenty still to give in Super League.

Luke Yates

Yates is undoubtedly a player Huddersfield Giants would be keen to retain, you would imagine.

But if interest from elsewhere materialises, you can never rule anything out when the transfer merry-go-round kicks into gear in Super League. Still only 29 and arguably just approaching his peak years, Yates would provide experience aplenty for Hull’s pack, as well as some ball-handling ability in the forwards which the Black and Whites arguably lack at present.

Jack Broadbent

It’s safe to say that Broadbent is yet to fully realise his potential as a Super League player: and perhaps a move elsewhere in 2025 would enable him to do just that.

He looks set for an extended run at fullback for Castleford in the weeks ahead but with his future uncertain under Craig Lingard, Hull could do a lot worse than look at a player who offers serious utility value throughout the backline, and still has his peak years clearly in front of him.

