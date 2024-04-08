The results alone underline how shocking a start to the season this has been for Hull FC. One win from seven games, already out of the Challenge Cup and a string of disastrous performances to boot.

But – and look away now, Black and Whites supporters – the numbers behind those results further reiterate just how horrendous Hull’s early-season performances have truly been. Love Rugby League has looked through the data and the history books, and unfortunately, FC are setting records for all the wrong reasons in 2024..

Discipline: the worst in Super League

With another three yellow cards to add to the tally on Saturday afternoon, Hull officially have the worst discipline in Super League on a number of fronts.

They have received TEN cards already in just seven games, by far and away the most in Super League – with Leigh Leopards on seven along with Salford Red Devils. Ligi Sao has received three of those himself, meaning the prop has been issued more cards individually than three whole teams: St Helens, Huddersfield Giants and London Broncos, and the same number as Warrington Wolves’ entire side.

They have, unsurprisingly, also conceded the most penalties in Super League with 57, just ahead of reigning champions Wigan Warriors on 53. But that’s far from their only issue.

Worst points return for 25 years

On only one occasion in the modern era have Hull had a worse start in terms of results: and that was all the way back in 1999, when Hull Sharks lost their first seven games in succession.

Last year’s start, with two wins from seven, has been ‘beaten’ following Saturday’s defeat to Huddersfield – a tally that was also matched in 2015, 2007 and 1998.

But this is now Hull’s second-worst start to a Super League season ever: and their worst this century.

Defensive disasters

Hull set an unwanted record last year after seven games, with the 224 points conceded their worst defensive performance in Super League history.

But, and you guessed it, they’ve managed to surpass that this season. This is officially Hull’s worst defensive start after seven games – with the Black and Whites conceding a staggering 252 points already: an average of 36 per game.

Their attack has returned only 86 points, incidentally – but it’s clear that defensive problems are at the heart of Hull’s dismal start to 2024.

