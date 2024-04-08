It’s been another busy weekend in the world of rugby league – with some significant results in Super League, Championship and League 1.

For some clubs, it’s been a brilliant few days. And for others, well.. not so much. Here’s Love Rugby League’s rundown of the biggest winners and losers from the weekend’s action..

Winner: Bradford Bulls

Eamon O’Carroll’s side were sluggish somewhat on the opening night of the Championship season against local rivals Wakefield Trinity. However, they’ve bounced back in some style over the last fortnight.

Their fixture list looked particularly menacing at the start of 2024, with trips to Wakefield and Featherstone as well as a home game against Halifax, but the Bulls have posted back-to-back wins now, the latest of which was a thoroughly impressive win at Featherstone on Sunday.

The early signs look bright at Bradford.

RELATED: Eamon O’Carroll determined to help put the Bulls ‘back on the map’ with new era underway

Loser: Hull FC

Once again, Hull FC were beaten at the weekend – and once again, they conceded over 50 points in the process, this time at home to Huddersfield Giants on Saturday.

It’s hard to see how things improve any time soon for the Black and Whites. Already out of the Challenge Cup and looking to be some way off the play-off pace in 2024, there’s an argument that their season is petering out before we have even hit mid-April. Can they salvage it?

Winner: Swinton Lions

The result of the season so far in any division? It’s a fair shout!

Nobody would have given Swinton much of a chance with a daunting trip to France to take on Toulouse on the agenda last weekend. However, the Lions were outstanding in coming away with a 20-14 win, picking up their first victory of 2024 in the process.

MONDAY READ: Power Rankings: Wigan Warriors back top, Catalans Dragons rise, Hull KR move on up

Loser: York Knights

It’s still only early days in the Championship season, but three defeats from three games is far from the start Andrew Henderson would have had planned at York.

They’re still in the 1895 Cup and just one win away from a trip to Wembley, but they will need to start picking up their league form soon to avoid being cut adrift at the bottom end of the Championship. Their latest defeat, a 15-14 loss at Barrow, meant they are just one of only two clubs – Batley being the other – to lose their first three games of the season.

Winner: Widnes Vikings

Allan Coleman’s Vikings weren’t tipped by many to be in play-off contention this year – including ourselves at Love Rugby League.

However, they’ve begun life under Coleman superbly with three wins from three games, the latest a hard-earned triumph at Dewsbury Rams on Sunday afternoon. It’s been a miserable few years for the Vikings – but can they tentatively look ahead to a bright season under Coleman?

NOW READ: Warrington Wolves trio included in Super League Team of the Week