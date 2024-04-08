Each week this season, Love Rugby League will be bringing you our Power Rankings, ranking the top 10 clubs in the British game we believe have the most momentum behind them.

The 35 clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 are all in the running to be involved, with solely on-field performance affecting the rankings (we’re not IMG!).

Our latest top 10 of the campaign is below, with all competitive games to this point taken into account.

For Super League clubs, that’s their performances across the first seven rounds and the Challenge Cup sixth round.

Meanwhile, the Championship and League 1 seasons got underway last month, and clubs in those divisions had already played games in the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup this year as well.

For reference, last week’s Power Rankings are here.

Without further ado, the Love Rugby League Power Rankings (07/04/2024)..

10. Widnes Vikings (-)

The Vikings are keep their place in our Power Rankings, with Allan Coleman’s side currently enjoying being sat joint top of the Championship table alongside Wakefield and Sheffield.

We know it’s still very early days in the season – but Widnes have made a good start, beating Barrow, Swinton and Dewsbury in their opening three games of the campaign.

DON’T MISS: Super League Casualty Ward featuring every club, timeframes and expected returns

9. Keighley Cougars (-)

Matt Foster’s side stay ninth in our Power Rankings, with the Cougars currently joint top of the League 1 table alongside Oldham and North Wales Crusaders with three wins from three.

Keighley may have not gone far in the Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup this year – but they couldn’t have dreamt for a better start to the league campaign, with their latest win coming against Hunslet in a 42-14 scoreline on March 29.

8. Huddersfield Giants (-)

Esan Marsters in action for Huddersfield

Huddersfield have made a fine start to the Super League season and keep their spot in eighth in our Power Rankings following their 56-22 demolition of Hull FC on Saturday afternoon.

The Giants have been impressive in some of their games so far in 2024, but consistency (or lack of) being an issue for them at times. They’ve won their last three games against London and Hull FC (twice) and they face the in-form Catalans Dragons in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup this weekend.. Can they reach the semi-finals and climb our Power Rankings?

7. Wakefield Trinity (-)

Daryl Powell’s outfit retain their place in seventh following their 42-6 win at Doncaster on Sunday afternoon, with experienced duo Luke Gale scoring a hat-trick and Liam Hood grabbing a brace.

Wakefield‘s win over the Dons see them go top of the Championship table, sitting just above Widnes and Sheffield on points difference.

6. Warrington Wolves (-)

It’s been a good start to the Sam Burgess era at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, and they remain sixth in our Power Rankings despite an impressive 34-8 win over Leeds at Headingley on Friday night.

Warrington have won five from their opening seven Super League matches, currently sitting second in the Super League table. They face St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals this Sunday, can they reach the last four and climb back up our Power Rankings?

ANALYSIS: The 5 Warrington players coach Sam Burgess has already transformed

5. St Helens (DOWN 4)

Daryl Clark in action for St Helens

The Saints took top spot in our Power Rankings last week after their win over rivals Wigan on Good Friday – but they’ve dropped down four places this week after losing to Catalans 14-8 in Perpignan on Saturday night.

But overall, it’s been a decent start to the season for Paul Wellens’ side, currently sitting fifth in the Super League table, only behind second-placed Warrington on points difference having won five from their opening seven games. They face the Wolves in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals this weekend, can they return to winning ways?

STAT: St Helens extend unwanted record with defeat at Catalans Dragons

4. Sheffield Eagles (UP 1)

The Eagles are continuing to fly high and are the highest placed club from the Championship or League 1 in our Power Rankings, moving up one place this week to fourth.

Mark Aston’s side picked up a 42-16 win at Whitehaven on Sunday, their third win of the Championship campaign so far. We’ve got to give a shoutout to the Eagles for their run in the Challenge Cup too, falling short to Wigan in the sixth round, putting up a mighty effort against the world champions.

3. Hull KR (UP 1)

The red, red Robins go bob, bob, bobbin’ along to third place in our Power Rankings after easing past London Broncos 50-10 on Friday evening, their fourth straight win in all competitions.

It has been a tremendous start to the season for Hull KR, with Willie Peters’ side sat in fourth in the Super League table, having won five games from seven so far. They are still in the Challenge Cup, too, facing Leigh in a rematch of last year’s final in the quarters at Craven Park this weekend.

ROBINS: Super League’s top 10 all-time try scorers as Ryan Hall closes in on record

2. Catalans Dragons (UP 1)

Les Dracs move up a place following their 14-8 victory over St Helens at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, with an all-French spine producing the goods against Saints after Jordan Abdull left the action with a hamstring injury just minutes into the game.

It’s still early days, of course, but Steve McNamara’s side are going under the radar again – but shouldn’t be. They are currently top of the Super League table, having won six of their opening seven matches, with their only defeat being an 18-10 scoreline at Leeds in Round 3.

EXCLUSIVE: How tough times as a player shaped Steve McNamara’s success at Catalans Dragons

1. Wigan Warriors (UP 1)

Jai Field scores a try for Wigan

Matt Peet’s side may have been knocked off the top of Love Rugby League‘s Power Rankings for the first time in 2024 last week after defeat at St Helens on Good Friday – but they have regained first place following their 40-12 win over neighbours Leigh in the Battle of the Borough on Thursday.

Wigan, who won the World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers in February, sit third in the Super League table, only behind leaders Catalans by two points but with a game in hand, which is against Leigh. It has been an impressive start to 2024 for the Warriors, who have only lost one game since last July.

READ NEXT: Sinead Peach salutes NRLW success stories as Woman of Steel targets more silverware