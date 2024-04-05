Super League’s top 10 all-time try scorers as Ryan Hall closes in on record

Ryan Hall is edging closer to breaking Super League’s all-time try scoring record in what would be an extraordinary feat for the Hull KR veteran.

The 36-year-old needs just four tries to draw level with former Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR great Danny McGuire as Super League’s all-time leader.

Hall is currently on 243 tries, four behind McGuire, meaning he would need five tries to officially break the Super League record.

Leigh Leopards winger Josh Charnley is third on the list, with 233 tries to his name, and is also chasing the Super League record.

Although Charnley is 10 tries behind Hall currently, it’s probably fair to say the Leigh winger has time on his side, being 32 years of age compared to Hall who turns 37 in November.

But for now, it’s looking like Hall will be the first to surpass Super League legend McGuire in the competition’s try scoring history books.

Four tries will also see Hall (323) draw level with Shaun Edwards (327) in 21st place in the list of all-time scorers in the British game.

An ode to Ryan Hall: One of Super League’s greatest wingers

Hall would have probably had the try record already wrapped up if he hadn’t spent two seasons in the NRL with Sydney Roosters between 2019 and 2020, but who could begrudge him for having a crack Down Under?

The Yorkshireman has enjoyed a distinguished career at the highest level, winning six Super League titles, two Challenge Cups, two League Leaders’ Shields and two World Club Challenge titles whilst with Leeds Rhinos between 2007 and 2018.

Hall, who has won 42 caps for Great Britain and England, reached the Challenge Cup final with Hull KR last year, with the Robins going down to defeat against Leigh in golden point extra-time.

The England stalwart has also made the Super League Dream Team on four occasions. And whenever he does hang up his boots, he will be remembered as one of Super League’s greatest ever wingers.

The top 10 try scorers of the Super League era

Danny McGuire (247)

Ryan Hall (243)

Josh Charnley (233)

Keith Senior (199)

Paul Wellens (199)

Jermaine McGillvary (196)

Ryan Atkins (186)

Tommy Makinson (179)

Leon Pryce (173)

Luke Dorn (170)

Thanks to RFL statistician Dan Spencer and Rugby League Record Keepers’ Club

