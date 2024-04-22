Ryan Hall to play final season with Leeds Rhinos with future off-field role explained

Hull KR veteran winger Ryan Hall will return to Leeds Rhinos on a one-year contract for the final season of his career in 2025.

The England international, who announced that he would be leaving Craven Park on Sunday morning, is set for a Headingley homecoming next year as he makes his return to the Rhinos.

Hall, who turns 37 in November, will play the final season of his distinguished career in 2025 before hanging up his boots and taking up a role within the club’s commercial department.

On re-signing Hall, Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “Ryan is passionate about Leeds Rhinos and it was an easy decision to bring him back home to AMT Headingley.

“He wants to finish his career as a Rhino and he will have a positive impact on our whole group.

“He is an extremely driven individual who I know will want to finish his career on the best possible note next season, once that has happened he will be a fantastic addition to our off-field team as one of the most recognisable personalities in the club’s recent history.”

‘He will be a great addition to our group’ – Rohan Smith

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith added: “Ryan is a model professional who has continued to perform at the highest level for many years.

“He is highly respected by his team-mates and I think he will be a great addition to our group especially with the large number of players emerging from our academy in the coming years.

“He will be one of our leaders within the group and I am sure the mentoring he will offer our younger players will be invaluable given everything he has achieved in the game and importantly here at the Rhinos. I am looking forward to working with him next season.”

'I am really happy that my career is going full circle'

Hall came through the ranks at the Rhinos, scoring 233 tries in 330 appearances during his 12 seasons in the first team between 2007 and 2018. He went on to spend two years with Sydney Roosters in the NRL before returning to Super League with Hull KR.

Hall become a fan favourite at Craven Park since arriving in 2021, scoring 52 tries in 84 games for the Robins.

The England stalwart, who has 42 international caps, is currently chasing Super League’s all-time try scoring record, being just three behind Rhinos great Danny McGuire.

On his return to Headingley, Hall said: “I am really happy that my career is going full circle and I will play my final year at the Rhinos. However, I am under no illusions. People might be saying it’s a fairytale but this is not a parade for me. I have got work to do and I still feel I have got good rugby in the legs.

“I know Leeds want to be at the top of the game and, having been at AMT Headingley for a number of games over the last 18 months, I can see the talent that is within the squad. It’s time to roll my sleeves up and I am coming to a job.

“I was fortunate to be a part of teams that gave some of my team-mates incredible finales to their career and I know how much hard work that takes to achieve.

“I am looking forward to working with the young players at Leeds, as I have done at Hull KR and passing on my knowledge, not just to the wingers but anyone who wants to learn from what I have done in my career. Likewise, I am taking nothing for granted, I will need to earn my spot in the team every week.

“Working with people like Mikey Lewis at Hull KR and seeing him go on to play for his country has given me a real sense of satisfaction and I want to do the same thing at the Rhinos. The club has always prided itself on the academy programme and I want to help bring those players through, just as I was helped at the start of my career, so they get to the heights I have been to.

“As players we are often told of the importance of planning for life after playing and the opportunity for me to start that next stage of my life at the Rhinos from 2026 onwards is wonderful.

“I could not wish to start that journey at a better club in the game with the fantastic work that goes on off the field at AMT Headingley. I am thankful to the Rhinos board for offering me that opportunity and I will do my best to repay their faith in me.”

