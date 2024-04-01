Each week this season, Love Rugby League will be bringing you our Power Rankings, ranking the top 10 clubs in the British game we believe have the most momentum behind them.

The 35 clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 are all in the running to be involved, with solely on-field performance affecting the rankings (we’re not IMG!).

Our latest top 10 of the campaign is below, with all competitive games to this point taken into account.

For Super League clubs, that’s their performances across the first six rounds and the Challenge Cup sixth round.

Meanwhile, the Championship and League 1 seasons got underway last month, and clubs in those divisions had already played games in the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup this year as well.

For reference, last week’s Power Rankings are here.

Without further ado, the Love Rugby League Power Rankings (01/04/2024).

10. Widnes Vikings (NEW)

The Vikings are a new entry in our Power Rankings, with Allan Coleman’s side currently enjoying being sat at the top of the Championship table.

We know it’s still very early days in the season – but the Vikings have made a good start, beating Barrow and Swinton in their opening two games of the campaign.

9. Keighley Cougars (UP 1)

Matt Foster’s side move up one place in our Power Rankings, with the Cougars currently top of the League 1 table with three wins from three.

Keighley may have not gone far in the Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup this year – but they couldn’t have dreamt for a better start to the league campaign, with their latest win coming against Hunslet in a 42-14 scoreline on Friday.

8. Huddersfield Giants (UP 1)

Tui Lolohea in action for Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield were a new entry in our Power Rankings last week, and they’ve climbed to a higher place this week following their 26-6 victory over London Broncos in the capital.

The Giants have been impressive in some of their games so far in 2024, but consistency (or lack of) being an issue for them at times. They’ve won their last two games against Hull FC and London and they face Hull again this weekend.. Can they make it three wins on the spin and move further up our Power Rankings?

7. Wakefield Trinity (UP 1)

Daryl Powell’s outfit have climbed a place following their 20-12 win over rivals Featherstone at Post Office Road, gaining some revenge after being knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Rovers last month.

Trinity are just behind Widnes at the top of the Championship table on points difference, with two wins from as many games.

5. Warrington Wolves (DOWN 2)

It’s been a decent start to the Sam Burgess era at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, but they drop down two places in our Power Rankings this week after their 32-24 defeat to Catalans on Saturday afternoon.

Warrington have won four from their opening six Super League matches, currently sitting third in the Super League table. They face Leeds at Headingley this Friday, can they climb back up our Power Rankings?

5. Sheffield Eagles (UP 1)

The Eagles are continuing to fly high and are the highest placed club from the Championship or League 1 in our Power Rankings.

Mark Aston’s side picked up a 26-20 win over Doncaster on Good Friday, their second win of the Championship campaign so far. We’ve got to give a shoutout to the Eagles for their run in the Challenge Cup too, falling short to Wigan in the sixth round, putting up a mighty effort against the world champions.

4. Hull KR (UP 2)

Hull KR forward Kelepi Tanginoa

The red, red Robins go bob, bob, bobbin’ along to fourth place in our Power Rankings after easing past their city rivals Hull FC 34-10 in the derby on Good Friday.

It has been a tremendous start to the season for Hull KR, with Willie Peters’ side sat in fifth in the Super League table, having won four games from six so far. They are still in the Challenge Cup, too, facing Leigh in a rematch of last year’s final in the quarters.

3. Catalans Dragons (UP 1)

Les Dracs move up a place following their 32-24 victory over Warrington at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with Jordan Abdull producing a masterclass in the halves.

It’s still early days, of course, but Steve McNamara’s side are going under the radar again – but shouldn’t be. They are currently second in the Super League table, only behind leaders St Helens on points difference, with the French side having won five games from six.

2. Wigan Warriors (DOWN 1)

Wigan have been knocked off the top of Love Rugby League‘s Power Rankings for the first time in 2024 after their 12-4 defeat to rivals St Helens on Good Friday.

Matt Peet’s side have only dropped down one place though, with it being important to note it was their first defeat since last July, so momentum is clearly still with the Warriors despite the loss.

1. St Helens (UP 1)

Morgan Knowles of St Helens (centre) is tackled by Wigan duo Patrick Mago (left) and Brad O’Neill (right)

The Saints take the throne in our Power Rankings for the first time this season following their win over Wigan on Good Friday, ending their rivals’ winning run of 15 consecutive Super League victories.

Paul Wellens’ side also sit top of the Super League table following Rivals Round, with five wins from their opening six games of the season. They also have a Challenge Cup quarter-final against Warrington on the horizon, too.

