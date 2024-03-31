Jake Connor absence explained as Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson provides injury update

Huddersfield Giants coach Ian Watson has provided the injury latest on full-back Jake Connor, who was absent in their 26-6 win over London Broncos.

Connor was named in Watson’s 21-man squad for their trip to the capital on Sunday, but was absent from the matchday 17, with Watson confirming the full-back picked up a minor injury but should be fit to face his former club Hull FC next Saturday.

“Jake had a little bit of a twinge,” Watson told Sky Sports after their win over the Broncos.

“He ran on Saturday to be fair so fingers crossed he should be alright (for next week).

“We just thought with the travel, coming down here and playing at London and then with the travel back, it wouldn’t have put him in the best of positions to be available next week so we kind of took it out of his hands a little bit and pulled him out of this one.”

The Broncos opened the scoring through Oli Leyland before the Giants ran in five unanswered tries to secure a comfortable 26-6 win in the capital.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Watson said: “I thought we started the first half really well but then when Esan (Marsters) nearly scored in the corner we kind of dropped a bit in our intensity, and it kind of fuelled London, they started getting some repeat sets and we turned over a few cheap possessions.

“I think Tui (Lolohea) threw two intercepts in the first half and they gained a leg from that and made it harder for the next 20 minutes but once we got a gist of it and started completing our sets and building a bit of pressure, I thought we were the better team.

“(At half-time) we talked about being a little bit more direct and forceful with our carries, punching the holes and being a little bit patient to break them down. The one thing London do is they stick in and have a dig, they’ve been a hard team to deal with at home.. Teams have conceded points against them but our job today was to try and not concede many points.”

