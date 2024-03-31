The Debrief: Huddersfield Giants get job done, London Broncos’ milestone man, Tui Lolohea delivers

Huddersfield Giants started their first of five away games with a 26-6 win over London Broncos at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Broncos opened the scoring through Oli Leyland before the Giants ran in five unanswered tries to secure a comfortable 26-6 win in the capital.

The game wasn’t short of talking points.. Love Rugby League has picked out a few in The Debrief.

Huddersfield get the job done

It wasn’t the best performance we’ll see from Ian Watson’s side this year – but they got the job done and the main thing is that they are taking the two points back to West Yorkshire.

The Giants started slow, which is something they’ll have to address and fix up in their upcoming away trips to Hull FC, Catalans Dragons, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens – but they did enough to win.

They were 12-6 up at the break, with Mike Eccles’ side making a fist of it in the first half, but it was comfortable for the Giants in the second 40, with Jake Bibby, Esan Marsters, Adam Swift, Adam Clune and Sam Halsall getting on the scoresheet.

Cook Islands international Marsters was effective at full-back in the absence of the injured Jake Connor, and Swift continued his rich vein of form on the wing. Luke Yates was Luke Yates, delivering a standard 8/10 performance as the Giants took the spoils.

London’s milestone man

It was a special afternoon for London hooker Sam Davis, who made his 100th career appearance.

The Leicestershire-born dummy half is one of many academy products at the Broncos this year, playing in his 76th game for the club on Sunday afternoon.

Davis, who is the brother of Leigh Leopards forward Matt Davis, played 16 games for Coventry Bears on loan in 2018 and 2019, whilst making eight appearances for York Knights in 2022 prior to his return to the Broncos.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Ranking every Super League club by number of academy products fielded in 2024

Lolohea delivers in the capital

Huddersfield half-back Tui Lolohea scooped Sky Sports’ man of the match award following an impressive display against London.

The Tonga international threw two intercepts in the first half – but he certainly made amends for those errors with a strong attacking display.

Lolohea was at the heart of everything the Giants did in attack during the second half, and tormented the Broncos defence at times with his tricky footwork. He guided the Giants around the park well in the second 40, and was a main reason why they pulled clear of the Broncos.

READ NEXT: Full-time jobs in the day, rugby players by night: The stories behind Women’s Super League stars