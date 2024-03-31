Charting the rise of Wigan Warriors hooker Brad O’Neill who is a tackling machine

Super League champion, Challenge Cup winner, World Club Challenge winner.. Brad O’Neill probably couldn’t have dreamt for a better start to his career.

The 21-year-old’s rise to the top hasn’t gone unnoticed, with the hooker now a key member of Matt Peet’s forward pack.

O’Neill has played in all six of Wigan‘s games so far in 2024, including a mammoth stint in their World Club Challenge victory over Penrith Panthers.

The Leigh-born hooker prides his game on his defence, and that was evident on Good Friday, making 54 tackles in 63 minutes in their 12-4 defeat to St Helens in what was Wigan’s first loss since last July.

“These big games mean everything to me as a player playing for Wigan,” O’Neill told Love Rugby League after the pulsating Good Friday encounter.

“There’s no bigger game for me than playing Saints and I want it to bring the best out of me as a player and hopefully it comes through that it does.

“It means everything to play for Wigan and playing in these Good Friday games. I’ve been at Wigan watching them, so to play in them is pretty special.”

Peet put his faith and trust in O’Neill ahead of this season, giving the academy product the number nine jersey after an impressive breakthrough into the first team.

And it’s safe to say that O’Neill hasn’t let his coach down. In fact, quite the opposite. He has cemented himself as Wigan’s starting hooker now, averaging more than 40 tackles per game in their first six matches of 2024.

“If Matty thinks I’m playing well then he’s going to play me more, so it’s up to me if I want to keep on playing those big minutes, I’ve got to keep playing well,” O’Neill added.

O’Neill is working in tandem with Kruise Leeming, who arrived at Wigan on a four-year deal in the off-season from NRL side Gold Coast Titans.

“Obviously Kruise played in the Cas game in the first round and he played a bit against Penrith but injured his ankle,” O’Neill continued. “We played (together) last week (against Sheffield) but I didn’t really play too much, so this has been the first time. I feel like he brings another dimension, so hopefully we get to see that more throughout the year.”

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet pleased with progression of Brad O’Neill

Brad O’Neill in action for Wigan Warriors

Despite still only being 21, O’Neill has already won everything there is to win at club level, collecting winners’ medals for the Super League Grand Final (2023), Challenge Cup (2022), League Leaders’ Shield (2023) and World Club Challenge (2024).

Speaking ahead of their Good Friday derby against St Helens, Peet praised his in-form hooker for his impressive start to the campaign.

“He’s been good, I think he’s gone up a level,” Peet said. “Certainly from last year, starting the year as back-up and edging his way into that number nine shirt, but I think this year he has cemented himself as our starting number nine.

“I think there are exciting times ahead for Brad but he works very hard so he deserves them with the form that he’s in.”

If O’Neill continues in this rich vein of form, then you’d suspect a call-up to the England team could be on the cards sooner rather than later.

