Warrington Wolves trio included in Super League Team of the Week

There were a number of stellar individual performances across Super League in Round 7, making it difficult to determine our Team of the Week.

Several players were unlucky to miss out on Love Rugby League‘s Team of the Week from Round 7 – but here are our picks: with no fewer than six clubs represented this week..

1. Jai Field

Jai Field scores a try for Wigan

The Australian speedster racked up 212 metres in Wigan’s win over Leigh on Thursday night, including a spectacular long range effort to score.

Field was a constant thorn in Leigh’s side all night, making a clean break and busting six tackles as well providing a try assist in a trademark Jai Field display.

2. Adam Swift

The Huddersfield flier is in scintillating form right now, scoring another hat-trick in the Giants’ big win over his former club Hull FC on Saturday afternoon.

Swift also made 139 metres from 17 carries, making three clean breaks and busting four tackles. He even got an assist in an impressive performance: both individually and collectively.

3. Esan Marsters

Esan Marsters in action for Huddersfield

The Cook Islands international was in and out of Ian Watson’s side last season due to inconsistent form – but Marsters has made an exceptional start to 2024 and has been a key player for the Giants in the early rounds.

The 27-year-old got on the scoresheet and came up with an assist in Huddersfield’s demolition of Hull, making 106 metres from 15 carries whilst busting five tackles.

4. Arthur Romano

The France international probably goes under the radar due to Catalans’ more high-profile names, but Romano has been a consistent performer for the Dragons for several years now.

The 26-year-old was superb in the Dragons’ win narrow win over St Helens in Perpignan, making 109 metres from 16 carries to go alongside his 14 tackles.

5. Innes Senior

Not one, not two, not three, but FOUR tries for Senior as the Ireland international helped Castleford pick up their first win of the Super League season with victory over Salford.

The 23-year-old, who is currently on a season-long loan at the Tigers from Huddersfield, racked up 191 metres from 12 carries on Friday night as well as making three clean breaks and busting eight tackles. Superb.

6. George Williams

Warrington were in white-hot form on Friday in their win over Leeds, with half-back Williams being a standout performer for Sam Burgess’ side.

Not only did he get on the scoresheet and provide an assist, but Williams was pretty much at the heart of everything the Wire did with the ball, making 102 metres from 22 carries as well as coming up with seven kicks in general play and seven attacking kicks.

7. Mikey Lewis

It was a typical performance of what we are used to see from Lewis now in Hull KR’s 50-10 thrashing of London Broncos at Craven Park, scoring a try and kicking seven goals, racking up a personal tally of 18 points.

Lewis, who made his international debut for England last autumn, made 186 metres from 14 carries and even made 17 tackles in defence. The mercurial playmaker also bust eight tackles and made two clean breaks.

8. James Harrison

Harrison, the son of former Great Britain international Karl, has really taken his game to the next level since moving to Warrington ahead of the 2022 season.

The 27-year-old is a key member of Burgess’ forward pack. He produced a dominant display in the middle at Headingley in the absence of three frontline forwards in the shape of Paul Vaughan, Joe Philbin and Zane Musgrove.

9. Alrix Da Costa

It was a tough decision between Da Costa and Hull KR’s hat-trick hero Matt Parcell, but we’ve gone with the Catalans hooker for his outstanding display in their win over Saints.

Da Costa stepped up in the absence of Micky McIlorum and certainly delivered, making 43 tackles in the middle of the park. A big and remarkable display from the France international.

10. Luke Thompson

The England international is really starting to find his feet at Wigan now, and has been included in our Team of the Week a couple of times already.

Thompson played around an hour in a huge effort in Wigan’s win at Leigh, making 118 metres from 15 carries to go alongside his 30 tackles in defence.

11. Alex Mellor

Another player who tends to go under the radar is Mellor, who produced a workmanlike display in Castleford’s win over Salford.

The 29-year-old back-rower put in a tough display in attack and defence, making 137 metres and busting six tackles from 21 carries as well as making 21 tackles.

12. James Batchelor

The versatile forward has started 2024 in a rich vein of form, and was a standout in Hull KR’s rout of London.

As well as bagging a brace of tries, Batchelor made 11 carries with the ball in hand and produced 32 tackles in defence during a hard-working display.

13. Ben Currie

Currie’s transition from the back-row to loose forward has seemingly worked wonders for both the player and the team.

The England international scooped the man of the match award in Warrington’s impressive 34-8 victory at Headingley. Currie came up with 17 carries and 25 tackles, whilst showing off his ball-playing ability.

