Castleford Tigers coach Craig Lingard has admitted on Thursday that the club are actively trying to bolster their squad following their winless start to the new Super League season.

“Conversations are happening daily, Danny Wilson is working his socks off behind the scenes, speaking to agents, clubs and players and we are doing what we are doing as a playing group to get us there,” Lingard told the media on Thursday.

The Tigers are clearly in the market for players, but matters are complicated at present by the upcoming Challenge Cup quarter-finals, which would fall within the window of any two-week, short-term loan deals that could potentially be struck in the coming days.

Any player joining Castleford would then be cup tied for their parent club if they play against Wigan in next weekend’s quarter-final for the Tigers. But there are options on the market for the Tigers to consider: some of whom play for clubs that are already out of the cup.

If the outside backs become a position of interest for Lingard to strengthen, Huddersfield winger Jake Bibby would automatically be a player of interest, you would assume. It is only a few weeks since Giants coach Ian Watson admitted they would look to utilise the loan market for Bibby to get him regular game-time.