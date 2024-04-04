Super League Round 7 predictions: Love Rugby League versus Sky Sports commentator Mark Wilson

Love Rugby League takes on Sky Sports commentator Mark Wilson in this week’s predictions for Round 7 of Super League.

In a weekly series coming up throughout 2024, the Love Rugby League team will be taking on the Sky Sports experts in making score predictions for each Super League round.

And just for a bit of fun, we’re going to keep a running league table, so it’ll be 1 point for a correct result and 3 points for a correct scoreline. This can either make us experts look like we know what we’re talking about, or, indeed, quite the opposite! We’ll keep a running table all season.

Love Rugby League‘s Drew Darbyshire went up against Sky Sports sextet Kyle Amor, Barrie McDermott, Dave Woods, Jon Wells, Jenna Brooks and Brian Carney in the opening six rounds, with commentator Mark Wilson up next..

Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors

Young prop Harvie Hill is likely to feature for Wigan against Leigh

MW: Leigh have had a torrid start to their season. It’ll be a tough game for Wigan after a devastating loss to Saints, but I think the champions will bounce back with a vital win.

Mark’s pick: Wigan by 14

DD: Despite the losses, Leigh are performing pretty well considering the key men that are currently sidelined, but Wigan will be itching to return to winning ways after suffering the first defeat since last July on Good Friday. I think the Warriors will be too strong for a depleted Leigh side.

Drew’s pick: Wigan by 10

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves

Leeds Rhinos captain Cameron Smith

MW: The Rhinos are missing a few in the pack but the loss of Paul Vaughan for the Wolves is huge. Expect a shootout at Headingley but feel the Rhinos are starting to click in attack and will just have too much.

Mark’s pick: Leeds by 6

DD: Tough one to call, I must admit, but Warrington are without three frontline forwards in Paul Vaughan, Joe Philbin and Zane Musgrove, so I’ll tip the Rhinos, who seem to be improving, certainly on last year anyway.

Drew’s pick: Leeds by 8

Hull Kingston Rovers v London Broncos

Hull KR forward Kelepi Tanginoa

MW: Rovers are starting to fire in attack and are scoring plenty of points. Defensively, they are very strong. Another tough night for the Broncos.

Mark’s pick: Hull KR by 40

DD: I can only see one winner in this one: Hull KR. The Robins are hitting their straps this season, and I think they’ll make it four wins in a row.

Drew’s pick: Hull KR by 38

Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils

Salford Red Devils’ Marc Sneyd lines up a conversion against Hull KR

MW: Castleford are struggling to keep teams out and whilst they looked better against Leeds they couldn’t convert opportunities. Salford are a team that maximise their chances and I can see them just having too much for the Tigers.

Mark’s pick: Salford by 8

DD: The Tigers are still searching for their first win of the season despite an improved display against Leeds last week. Salford, as they have proven, can beat anyone on their day and I think the Red Devils will be too good for Cas on the night, with Marc Sneyd pulling the strings (again).

Drew’s pick: Salford by 10

Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants

Harry Rushton in action for Huddersfield Giants in 2024

MW: Hull were thrashed in the Challenge Cup by the Giants two weeks ago and I see no reason that changes at the MKM Stadium. Hull have to play Jack Charles in the halves to give them any creativity. Giants will be too strong.

Mark’s pick: Huddersfield by 26

DD: Hull are still well into double figures in terms of unavailable players, so I only see one winner in this one: Huddersfield. The Giants played some good stuff against London last week, but the important thing for Ian Watson’s side is building a string of strong performances together and finding some consistency, which they can do this weekend.

Drew’s pick: Huddersfield by 20

Catalans Dragons v St Helens

Curtis Sironen of St Helens

MW: Saints are coming off the back of a huge win on Good Friday but the Dragons have had their number in recent meetings and, given home advantage, I expect them to prevail in a tight game.

Mark’s pick: Catalans by 4

DD: Game of the weekend, for me. It has all the ingredients to be a humdinger of a battle. Both teams heading into the game on the back of good wins over the Easter period, but I just feel Saints will edge it in Perpignan although losing prop Matty Lees to suspension is a big blow.

Drew’s pick: St Helens by 4

Love Rugby League versus Sky Sports: The running league table for predictions

Remember, it’s 1 point for a correct result and 3 points for a correct scoreline. The scores on the doors after Round 6: Love Rugby League 30-34 Sky Sports

