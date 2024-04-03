Huddersfield Giants tie down ‘extremely highly-rated’ forward to new long-term contract

Huddersfield Giants have tied down promising forward Harry Rushton to a new deal that will keep at the club until the end of the 2027 season.

The 22-year-old was already under contract until the end of 2025 having joined the Giants on a three-year deal from Canberra Raiders ahead of the 2023 campaign – but Huddersfield have acted quickly to secure him for the long-term.

Rushton has made 15 appearances for the Giants so far, having suffered an ACL injury which saw him miss a large chunk of last season.

The Wigan Warriors academy product, who can play anywhere in the forward pack, was born in Blackpool and is of Irish heritage, making his international debut for Ireland at the delayed World Cup in 2022.

“We’re absolutely over the moon with him signing,” Huddersfield coach Ian Watson said. “We have an ambition as a club to retain high quality young players and we rate Harry extremely highly.

“We hope that he can fulfil his potential with Huddersfield and his ability will lead him to be a leader.

“We’ve got high ambitions for Harry, he’s focused and driven and hard-working, you can’t ask for much more of a player and he’s exactly the type of player we want at this club.

“The work that he’s been putting in during his injury has showed his drive and determination to return stronger, and he has done that with his re-introduction into the first team.”

Harry Rushton ‘excited’ to spend his future with Huddersfield Giants

On signing his long-term deal with the Giants, Rushton said: “I’ve been here in Huddersfield for around 18 months now and I settled in right away, everyone from the coaching staff, players and everyone behind the scenes has always made me feel really welcome.

“I’m excited to spend my future here, I was really unlucky with the injury last year and that was a tough period for me, but to be rewarded for my hard work with a new deal means a lot.

“I enjoy working with Ian Watson, I’ve been putting in a lot of work behind the scenes over the past few months to get where I am now and I’m looking forward to the next few years, and hopefully building on what we’ve started.

“My dad is rugby league through and through, so for him to watch me playing Super League, is an extremely proud moment for my family, and I hope to continue this into the future.”

