It’s been another action-packed weekend in Super League – and there are some big disciplinary moments looming on the horizon on Monday for the Rugby Football League.

There was one controversial and standout moment in particular which, whatever the outcome, will prompt plenty of debate and fallout.

But there were quite a few players elsewhere who could be in danger of a suspension too. Here’s the ones that we think are at most risk after Round 16 of the season – and who the Match Review Panel may well issue a charge to..

James Bentley

We start right back at the beginning of Round 16. Warrington Wolves forward James Bentley was involved in a moment on Thursday night when he caught Toby Sexton high..

Tom Amone and Tevita Pangai Jr

We’re grouping the Hull KR pair together after similar incidents in the heavy loss to Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.

The prop duo are likely both going to be put under scrutiny by the MRP after they each caught Jake Connor late after a kick during the clash at AMT Headingley. Late contact on half-backs is often leading to charges this season – so expect at least one of the duo to be hit with a charge.

James McDonnell

The opening stages at AMT Headingley were packed with potential disciplinary moments on Friday – with Rhinos forward James McDonnell another potentially in trouble after he pinged Mikey Lewis late. McDonnell also clattered Lewis when play had been stopped after Lewis took a kick-off out of play.. but that one will likely escape any punishment, we think.

Danny Levi

Shortly after McDonnell’s challenge, Rhinos hooker Danny Levi caught Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella late. It was penalised on the field, but it could well be put under the microscope and charged by the MRP, too.

However, the big disciplinary drama came later on in the weekend at Odsal on Saturday evening..

Jackson Hastings

Perhaps the most interesting and debatable player on this list is Saints half-back Jackson Hastings. For clarity, it would be simply ridiculous if Hastings was given a charge for putting his hands on Bradford’s Will Gardiner after he was knocked out on Saturday evening. That is the first, and most important point to make. Hastings was undoubtedly in the right with his actions.

But the worry for Hastings would be there is a precedent. Several players have been banned this season for it, including Semi Valemei only recently against the Saints. Hastings could – and should if charged – argue that he was trying to stop anyone make contact with the young Bulls forward. He put Gardiner’s welfare first.

But the rule is the rule, and it will be exposed and put under real scrutiny if Hastings somewhat farcically gets a charge.

Shane Wright

We’d expect Saints forward Shane Wright to face a slightly more straightforward charge compared to Hastings. He was sin-binned in the early stages of the win at Bradford on Saturday evening after hitting Chris Atkin late and without the ball. It will definitely lead to the Australian being charged.