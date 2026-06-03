Hull KR coach Willie Peters has suggested that Mikey Lewis could be in contention to play at Wakefield Trinity on Saturday – as could new signing Tevita Pangai Jr.

Lewis was in visible discomfort last weekend during the Challenge Cup final defeat to Wigan Warriors. He suffered an ankle injury just before half-time, which was nursed and treated during the interval.

He did return for the second half but was below his best as the Robins were blown away by Matt Peet’s side in the Wembley sunshine.

That led to doubts over whether or not he would be fit and available to feature for the Robins this weekend in another big game, as their quest for a second successive Super League title gathers pace against a possible title rival in Trinity.

Mikey Lewis and Jai Whitbread updates

And Peters has confirmed that Lewis is okay, having trained on Wednesday – putting himself firmly in the frame to be on the field at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“He’s okay, he got through training today,” Peters confirmed.

There is also possible good news on Jai Whitbread. He missed the final last week with his partner about to give birth – and while their newborn has still not arrived, the fact Whitbread lives locally to Wakefield means the chances of him featuring this week are much higher.

However, a final call will depend on whether or not the baby arrives before Saturday.

“Hopefully (available) soon, but no baby has arrived at this stage,” Peters said. “It depends on when the baby’s born, but he’ll be next door instead of a few hours down the road in London. Jai lives over that way (near Wakefield), so it’s all dependent on when the baby’s born.”

Tevita Pangai Jr to debut?

But the big news could be that powerhouse new signing Tevita Pangai Jr may be in a position to make his Super League debut for the Robins.

With Jack Brown now officially departing to Castleford Tigers, Peters said they will give the former Catalans star as long as possible to prove he can be ready to play.

He will be named in Rovers’ 21-man squad on Thursday afternoon, and providing he overcomes a slight calf issue, could be cleared for a first appearance for the club.

Peters said: “We’ll name Tevita this week and just see whether he’s ready to go, we’ll make a call later in the week. He had a bit of a calf issue, we need to see whether he’ll be ready this week or possibly next.”

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