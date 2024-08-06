Every club gets injuries but this season, there’s arguably no Super League side who have struggled more than Hull FC.

Their problems at the bottom of Super League are slightly more complex than mere injury issues, but there is no doubting that the scale of their problems haven’t helped whatsoever.

And following two more injury setbacks at the weekend, coupled with two suspensions, it’s entirely possible Hull could be without an entire match-day 17 full of players when they face Leigh this week. This is the rundown of that potential side.

1. Davy Litten

We’re starting with a player in his familiar position. Unfortunately, Litten’s season was brought to a premature end last month due to a serious knee injury that means Black and Whites fans won’t get to see one of their most promising talents until 2025.

2. Liam Tindall

Tindall has headed out on loan for the remainder of the season to Championship side Bradford Bulls – but he is currently unavailable for Eamon O’Carroll due to an injury.

3. Ed Chamberlain

He has only just rejoined Hull on a permanent basis after a loan stint earlier in the season. But Chamberlain will be unavailable to face Leigh this weekend after suffering a head knock in the defeat to St Helens and subsequently failing a HIA.

4. Charlie Severs

The young forward – who we’ve shoehorned in at centre for the purposes of this team – is facing a major decision in his career, according to Hull interim coach Simon Grix.

Severs has a serious shoulder injury and has suffered with similar problems in the past, leading Grix to admit last month that Severs’ future in the game could be uncertain.

5. Mitieli Vulikijapani

The winger has not played a fixture for almost 18 months. He ruptured his ACL in April 2023 and has not featured for the Black and Whites since, and is still on the way to recovery.

6. Liam Sutcliffe

Sutcliffe’s season – and indeed his Hull FC career – has already been brought to a premature conclusion. The utility suffered a fracture to his foot as well as damaging ligaments in the area last month.

7. Brad Fash

Okay, we’re short on half-backs for this team: but we’ll slot Fash in as the most unconventional number seven in history. He’s unavailable for this weekend’s game against Leigh Leopards due to a one-match suspension for an incident in the defeat to St Helens at the weekend.

8. Herman Ese’ese

The prop, one of Hull’s best performers in 2024, dropped out of the side which lost to St Helens at the weekend due to an injury. Grix said he had an ‘outside chance’ of featuring this weekend.

9. Danny Houghton

The long-serving Hull captain suffered a calf problem against Salford Red Devils last month. Tentative return dates around the end of the month have been pencilled in for Houghton, who will be keen to get back on the field in what could be his final few months as a professional.

10. Ligi Sao

The prop will serve the second game of a two-match suspension this weekend against Leigh Leopards, having picked up a ban for an incident in the defeat to Catalans Dragons last month.

11. Jed Cartwright

Summer recruit Cartwright is yet to feature in a competitive game for the Black and Whites having suffered an injury in a reserves match shortly after arriving in England. He is believed to be nearing a return to full fitness, though.

12. Jordan Lane

Jordan Lane in action for Hull FC

Like Fash, Lane is suspended this weekend after a one-match ban for an incident during the defeat to St Helens on Saturday.

13. Matty Laidlaw

Laidlaw will be unavailable for this weekend’s clash with the Leopards after failing a HIA during the loss to St helens.

Subs: King Vuniyayawa, Jack Ashworth, Cobie Wainhouse, Nick Staveley

The quartet on the bench are also out with injuries. Vuniyayawa’s season is over just two games into his loan spell with Hull, while Ashworth is hoping an ankle problem will not end his season entirely. Wainhouse is closing in on a return following a long-term injury, while Staveley suffered a knee injury in training in March, and his season is now over.

