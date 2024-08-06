Salford Red Devils have yet to receive any sort of approach from Leeds Rhinos for Kallum Watkins – and have no intention whatsoever of selling their captain back to his former club, Love Rugby League has learned.

Reports on Monday from The Mirror revealed that the Rhinos were potentially weighing up a move to bring back one of their modern-day greats for 2025, with Watkins being eyed up as a potential option to replace Rhyse Martin in the pack at Leeds after his own career resurgence at Salford.

However, Watkins remains under contract at Salford for 2025 and any move would therefore be subject to a fee. However, Love Rugby League has been told that the Red Devils have not been made aware of a formal approach for the former England international.

Furthermore, they would not entertain any such approach and would resist any offers that came in for their captain.

Salford have sold a number of players to rivals Super League clubs in recent seasons. That list includes former Man of Steel Brodie Croft and England hooker Andy Ackers, who both transferred to Leeds last winter in high-profile deals.

Ian Blease also made the switch from Salford to Leeds earlier this season to head up the Rhinos’ rugby operation. However, the prospect of Watkins being next on that list and following them back to AMT Headingley seems unlikely at this stage.

The Red Devils have no intention of selling a player still under contract and producing some of his career-best form. Watkins scored twice in Saturday’s win against Leeds which solidified the Red Devils’ position inside the Super League play-off places.

Leeds are on the hunt for a replacement for Martin, who is going to Hull KR next season. But it appears that although their interest is genuine, any attempt to lure Watkins back across the Pennines may not succeed.

