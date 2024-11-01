The 2025 rugby league season hasn’t even started yet: but things are ramping up in terms of clubs making transfer moves for 2026.

That’s because, in the NRL, over a third of contracted players are now free to negotiate with rival clubs as they enter the final year of their deals with their existing clubs.

Dozens of stars are now officially on the market as the November 1 deadline passes, and there is feverish speculation already about who could go where.

We’ve already covered the former Super League players who are now on the open market and are free to speak with clubs: and potentially even discuss a return to England for 2026.

But they’re not the only names of interest. Here are the biggest superstars who are heading into the last 12 months of their contracts, and can start to discuss their future elsewhere.

Daly Cherry-Evans

Undoubtedly the biggest name on the list this year. The 35-year-old has spent his entire career with Manly and has made well over 300 appearances for the Sea Eagles.

It seemed certain that Cherry-Evans would be a one-club man and finish his career with Manly: and that could easily still be the case if he signs a new deal.

But with November 1 arriving and the half-back still unsigned, it means the Australian international can discuss terms with other clubs for 2026.

Will he continue his story with Manly – or potentially be lured away for an NRL finale elsewhere?

Ryan Papenhuyzen

One of the big stories revolves around Melbourne Storm and the future of their long-serving fullback, Ryan Papenhuyzen.

Still one of the biggest names in the NRL, Papenhuyzen has only featured in just over a dozen games for the Storm since the start of 2023.

In that time, Sualauvi Fa’alogo has starred at fullback – and while Melbourne have offered Papenhuyzen a deal for 2026, it’s with a massive pay cut.

Does he test the water elsewhere for interest, or commit to Melbourne? He surely won’t be short of suitors.

Selwyn Cobbo

One of Brisbane’s big recruitment dilemmas has been resolved with Reece Walsh agreeing to new terms: but that’s not their only issue to fix.

It’s widely speculated that the Broncos will only be able to hold on to one of their premiere centres with both Cobbo and Kotoni Staggs now on the open market.

Cobbo is almost certainly going to be flooded with offers during the initial period where clubs can approach off-contract stars. He’s one of the most intriguing stories to track.

James Tedesco

Cherry-Evans is not the only Kangaroos icon heading onto the open market.

While Sydney Roosters have tied down Sam Walker for the next two seasons, they are yet to agree terms with superstar fullback Tedesco on a fresh deal going into 2026.

He’ll likely remain with the club beyond the end of next year: but is free to discuss his future elsewhere if he wishes to now November 1 has arrived.

