Super League fixtures release date for 2025 confirmed as key dates emerge

Super League supporters will find out who their team will play and when in the 2025 season later this month: with the fixtures for next season due to be released in on Thursday November 21.

The 2024 campaign may have only just drawn to a close but it will not be long until anticipation starts to build towards next year and who can potentially stop Wigan Warriors from making it three successive Grand Final titles.

That anticipation will rise even further before the end of November, when the full fixtures are revealed for all 12 Super League clubs: including a number of key dates.

The 2025 season is expected to begin in mid-February, with the Grand Final pencilled in for the second Saturday in October.

Magic Weekend’s date in the calendar is yet to be firmed up but all Super League clubs know who they will play due to the final position of last season’s league table.

One major date is also set in stone: the day when the 2025 Challenge Cup Final will be played. That will be held on Saturday 7 June at Wembley, with organisers remaining with an early-June slot for next year’s event.

As has been the case for recent years, clubs will play 27 rounds with a number of loop fixtures on top of the traditional home and away games.

Wakefield Trinity are one club who will eagerly be awaiting fixtures release day, as they discover who their first opponent will be after returning to the top-flight following a one-year absence.

Super League has traditionally opened with a blockbuster opening fixture and that is expected to be the case again. 2024 began with a scintillating Hull derby to kick off the new campaign and a game of equally significant prominence is likely to be given the opening night slot.

And there are just a matter of days remaining before clubs find out who they play in the first weekend of the Super League season: but there is a twist this year, too.

For the first time in years, Super League teams will enter the Challenge Cup before a ball has been kicked in league action due to a radical overhaul of the cup’s format.

Clubs will play in Round Three of the cup on the weekend of February 8 and 9 – with every team from Super League being drawn away from home. It is likely the season will then begin the following weekend.

