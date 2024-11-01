England head coach Shaun Wane has named a 19-strong squad for their second Test against Samoa at Headingley, with one huge change already confirmed.

NRL flier Dom Young will miss the second clash with Ben Gardiner’s side through injury, which means Wigan Warriors star Liam Marshall is likely to win his first England cap.

This is certainly deserved though after a superb year in cherry and white which saw him end the season as Super League’s top try-scorer as the Warriors lifted the Super League title, League Leaders’ Shield and Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge title.

Elsewhere, Wigan team-mate Luke Thompson also comes into Shaun Wane’s squad for Saturday’s clash with Samoa in Leeds having served the one-match ban he picked up following the Warriors’ Grand Final triumph last month.

But, how will England line up in Leeds against Samoa? Here is our best bet at the match-day squad for the Headingley Test…

1. Jack Welsby

Jack Welsby in action for England in 2024

St Helens full-back Jack Welsby was pretty solid in England’s 34-18 victory last weekend, and will certainly keep his place in the squad. He able to make decent in-roads through the Samoan defence, making well over 100 metres with the ball in hand.

2. Matty Ashton

Warrington Wolves ace Ashton has overcome a knock to make the squad for Saturday’s clash having continued his fine scoring form in an England shirt last weekend with another two tries added to his international tally.

3. Harry Newman

Harry Newman (right, ball in hand) in action for England in 2024

Shaun Wane seemingly gets the best out of Harry Newman, and the Leeds Rhinos ace will once again line up in the centres on his home turf. He notched an assist in last weekend’s win, and proved a threat with ball-in-hand all game.

4. Herbie Farnworth

The exceptional Dolphins man proved why he is one of England’s most exciting talents last weekend, and he will likely be a crucial part of the squad again in Leeds. He opened the scoring with a clever try in the first Test, and also grabbed an assist too.

5. Liam Marshall

Liam Marshall gives a thumbs up to the camera following a Wigan Warriors victory in 2024

Coming into Wane‘s squad this weekend to win his first official England cap, Marshall has been among the best wingers in Super League for a number of the years. We look forward to seeing what he can do on the international stage.

6. George Williams

Once again leading the team into battle is Williams, who will be keen to replicate his Player of the Match antics again this weekend. England’s captain grabbed two assists and scored a try of his own for good measure before the break had even come around last time out.

7. Harry Smith

Harry Smith in action for England in 2024

Slotting in next to Williams in the halves will likely be Wigan playmaker Smith. His kicking game was crucial in last weekend’s win, and he also did a decent job off the tee, too.

8. Ethan Havard

Fellow Warriors man Havard is also expected to retain his spot in the front-row. Having only turned 24 the day before the first Test, and in just his second England appearance, he looked incredibly settled at this level. The prop will no doubt be keen to show he can be continue to be Wane’s go-to man moving forward.

9. Daryl Clark

Daryl Clark (right, ball in hand) in action for England in 2024

Hooker Clark looked dangerous – and importantly, refreshed – during last weekend’s win against the Samoans. Lethal out of dummy-half, he helped England to get on the front foot early on, and boss Wane will hope he’s able to have the same effect again in Leeds.

10. Luke Thompson

Fresh from serving his suspension, we expect Thompson to come straight into the starting 13. He’s excelled in a Wigan shirt following his return from the NRL, and his ability to play big minutes will be vital against an imposing Samoan pack.

11. Kai Pearce-Paul

Kai Pearce-Paul in action for England in 2024

Newcastle Knights man Pearce-Paul was fantastic in the win last weekend as he returned to Wigan, and will likely have a big role again in the second Test. The back-rower’s defensive efforts were pivotal in halting the Samoan pack in that first clash, and he more than fronted up with the ball in hand, too. He will be in this England team for years to come, you feel.

12. John Bateman

Bateman is always one of the first names on the teamsheet for Wane, a tried and tested back-rower on the world stage. As a result, you’d wager the experienced Bradfordian will keep his place in the 13, and will look to add to his 29 international caps.

13. Victor Radley

Victor Radley in action for England in 2024

Sydney Roosters ace Radley is playing through this series with a shoulder problem, but was incredible to watch last weekend, as ever. He just never ever lets up, and that relentless nature – along with a desire to win – will be vital for England as they look to seal a 2-0 series whitewash.

Bench

Mikey Lewis

The recently crowned Steve Prescott Man of Steel certainly made an impact when he came off the bench in last weekend’s win in Wigan, showing good support play to get himself over for a try in the second half. Wane will want more of the same from the Hull KR star again this week.

Mike McMeeken

The new Wakefield Trinity signing has always delivered big displays on the international stage for England: and the first Test against Samoa was no different. He is a big unit with a good engine.

Matty Lees

Matty Lees in action for England in their first Test against Samoa in 2024

St Helens prop Lees might not be the biggest of front-rowers, but he certainly causes havoc every time he’s on the field. You don’t get named in the Super League Dream Team for no reason. He provided a number of big carries in Wigan last time out.

Junior Nsemba

We are running out of superlatives to describe Nsemba, who has enjoyed a year he probably could have only dreamed of this time 12 months ago. He has become a mainstay in Matt Peet’s forward pack this year, recently signing a six-year contract with his hometown club Wigan. After being crowed Super League’s Young Player of the Year as well as making the Super League Dream Team, could his England debut put the cherry on top of his 2024?

Ben Currie (18th man)

The Warrington Wolves stalwart as 18th man for the first Test, and we think it will likely be the same outcome this weekend. Currie provides great utility value, being able to play loose forward, back-row and centre.

