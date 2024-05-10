The Castleford Tigers trio who have options for 2025 yet to be decided upon

Three Castleford Tigers players including long-serving prop Liam Watts have been revealed to have optional one-year extensions in their contracts for 2025 that the club are yet to make a decision on, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Watts is one of four senior players who could yet remain at the Tigers beyond this season, given how the club retain an option in their favour for next year.

But as things stand right now – or at least as of May 3, the deadline for when club submissions had to be sent to the Rugby Football League in order to be circulated to all clubs, as is traditional every year – none of those players have had their options triggered, leaving their futures uncertain.

Watts is in that bracket alongside hooker Liam Horne, forward Charbel Tasipale and half-back Danny Richardson.

However, the future of Richardson at least looks some way to being resolved. Richardson may well have not had his future determined by the May 3 deadline last week but in recent days, he has secured a loan move to Hull KR.

The Tigers have also admitted that they would not be taking up his option, meaning he can leave for free at the end of this season. Whether or not he secures a move to the Robins for 2025 remains to be seen.

The future of recent arrival Tex Hoy is also intriguing following distribution of the off-contract list. Hoy is not on that list, despite only signing a deal until the end of this season recently.

That means he has either already agreed terms elsewhere for 2025, or that Castleford have tabled him a deal to stay at the club beyond this season. The Tigers are understood to be open to that possibility if the situation arises and Hoy decides to remain in England for another year at least.

