Some of Super League’s biggest off-contract names including Esan Marsters, Sione Mata’utia and Rhyse Martin are absent from the list that has been circulated to clubs: meaning they have either been offered or agreed a new deal by their current club, or have already signed elsewhere in 2025.

Each year, the RFL circulate a list of players to full-time clubs which details whether a player’s future has not yet been determined – meaning the club is yet to make them an offer – or whether terms have not been offered, essentially meaning it is likely they will leave their existing club at the end of the season.

But what is just as interesting from that list is the players who are absent. Over 150 Super League players are off-contract later this year and there are several dozen who do not feature on the list which has been seen by Love Rugby League.

That means they have been offered a deal by their existing club for 2025, or have already agreed to re-sign elsewhere next season – which is apparent in the case of players like Zak Hardaker and Tommy Makinson, who do not appear on the list and look as though they will be heading for Hull FC and Catalans Dragons respectively. Hull KR forward Matty Storton, who is joining Wakefield next year, is another missing.

Other big names including Martin, who has been linked with a return to the NRL in 2025 earlier this year, are missing from the list, while long-serving Warrington captain Ratchford is another whose name does not future, indicating either the Wire have offered him new terms, or he has signed for another club already.

As well as Makinson, St Helens have several big names who do not feature including centre Konrad Hurrell and prop Sione Mata’utia. Mata’utia did have an extension option in his contract, making it likely the Saints have triggered it, resulting in his absence from the list.

Some of the Giants’ biggest names including Marsters, Tui Lolohea and Luke Yates – who is a target for Warrington Wolves next year – are missing too. New Castleford signing Tex Hoy is also missing.

The full list of players that fall into this bracket, exclusively revealed by Love Rugby League, are:

Castleford Tigers: Liam Horne, Sam Hall, Jason Qareqare, Cain Robb, Brad Martin, Tex Hoy.

Catalans Dragons: Julian Bousquet, Paul Seguier, Romain Navarrete, Jordan Dezaria.

Huddersfield Giants: Esan Marsters, Tui Lolohea, Adam Milner, Luke Yates, Oliver Russell, Innes Senior.

Hull FC: Cam Scott, Davy Litten, Harvey Barron, Lewis Bartin, Zach Jebson, Matty Laidlaw.

Hull KR: Matty Storton, Louis Gorman, Lennie Ellis, Harvey Horne.

Leeds Rhinos: Rhyse Martin, Kieran Hudson.

Leigh Leopards: Gareth O’Brien, Zak Hardaker, Josh Charnley, Tom Amone, Jack Hughes, Matt Davis, Ben Nakubuwai, Oli Holmes, Keanan Brand, Nathan Wilde, Umyla Hanley, Tom Nisbet, Lewis Baxter, Kavan Rothwell.

London Broncos: Alex Walker, Hakim Miloudi, Rob Butler, Dean Parata, Jordan Williams, Gideon Boafo, Matt Davies, Dan Hoyes.

Salford Red Devils: Ben Hellewell, Kai Morgan, Amir Bourouh.

St Helens: Tommy Makinson, Sione Mata’utia, Konrad Hurrell, Jake Burns, Will Roberts.

Warrington Wolves: Stefan Ratchford, Matty Russell, Luke Thomas, Jake Thewlis, Max Wood.

Wigan Warriors: none.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: List of Super League players not offered deals revealed including Wigan Warriors, Hull KR stars