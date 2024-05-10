Exclusive: List of Super League players not offered deals revealed including Wigan Warriors, Hull KR stars
Love Rugby League can exclusively reveal the list of players that will not be offered new contracts by their Super League clubs for 2025 – with players including Matt Parcell, Willie Isa and Ricky Leutele among them.
Every year, a list is circulated to clubs of players that are off contract at the end of the current season. It details whether a players’ future has not yet been determined, whether they have been offered a deal or whether they are set to be released.
And Love Rugby League can exclusively reveal the list of players who have not been offered contracts, having seen a copy of the list that has been distributed by the RFL.
It includes players as high-profile as Parcell, whose time at Hull KR will be coming to an end later this year after he was not offered a contract. Others Rovers players including Harvey Moore, Lois Senior and Reiss Butterworth are also in that bracket.
Leigh have five players they have decided against offering terms to for 2025: Jacob Gannon, Ricky Leutele, Ed Chamberlain, Jack Darbyshire and Jacob Jones.
Wigan Warriors duo Mike Cooper and Willie Isa have also not been offered deals.
More to follow.