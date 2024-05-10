Love Rugby League can exclusively reveal the list of players that will not be offered new contracts by their Super League clubs for 2025 – with players including Matt Parcell, Willie Isa and Ricky Leutele among them.

Every year, a list is circulated to clubs of players that are off contract at the end of the current season. It details whether a players’ future has not yet been determined, whether they have been offered a deal or whether they are set to be released.

And Love Rugby League can exclusively reveal the list of players who have not been offered contracts, having seen a copy of the list that has been distributed by the RFL.

It includes players as high-profile as Parcell, whose time at Hull KR will be coming to an end later this year after he was not offered a contract. Others Rovers players including Harvey Moore, Lois Senior and Reiss Butterworth are also in that bracket.

Leigh have five players they have decided against offering terms to for 2025: Jacob Gannon, Ricky Leutele, Ed Chamberlain, Jack Darbyshire and Jacob Jones.

Wigan Warriors duo Mike Cooper and Willie Isa have also not been offered deals.

More to follow.