As revealed first by Love Rugby League on Friday, the leaked list of player contract situations has been circulated to clubs – and it features some fascinating details.

Every top-flight club – plus Championship leaders Wakefield Trinity, as a full-time club – have sent their stance on player contracts to the RFL. Players have either not yet had their future determined, been told they are being released and terms will not be offered, or more intriguingly, have been offered a deal or accepted one elsewhere.

The players in the latter category are absent from the list that was sent to clubs today, meaning only players with their futures still to be resolved for 2025 featuring. Here is every club’s situation.

Castleford Tigers

Alex Mellor – Not yet determined

Danny Richardson – Option year to be determined

Liam Watts – Option year to be determined

Samy Kibula – Option year to be determined

Charbel Tasipale – Option year to be determined

Luis Johnson – Not yet determined

Catalans Dragons

Cesar Rouge- Not yet determined

Tom Davies- Not yet determined

Alrix Da Costa – Not yet determined

Tom Johnstone – Not yet determined

Mathieu Laguerre – Not yet determined

Fouad Yaha – Not yet determined

Loan Castano – Not yet determined

Michael McIlorum – Not yet determined

Matt Ikuvalu – Not yet determined

Sio Taukeiaho – Not yet determined

Ugo Tison – Not yet determined

Manu Ma’u – Not yet determined

Huddersfield Giants

Kevin Naiqama- Not yet determined

Seb Ikahihifo – Not yet determined

Aidan McGowan – Not yet determined

Leroy Cudjoe – Not yet determined

READ NEXT: Adam Swift absence explained as Huddersfield Giants coach provides injury update

Hull FC