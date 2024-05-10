Every Super League club’s full update on out-of-contract players
As revealed first by Love Rugby League on Friday, the leaked list of player contract situations has been circulated to clubs – and it features some fascinating details.
Every top-flight club – plus Championship leaders Wakefield Trinity, as a full-time club – have sent their stance on player contracts to the RFL. Players have either not yet had their future determined, been told they are being released and terms will not be offered, or more intriguingly, have been offered a deal or accepted one elsewhere.
The players in the latter category are absent from the list that was sent to clubs today, meaning only players with their futures still to be resolved for 2025 featuring. Here is every club’s situation.
Castleford Tigers
Alex Mellor – Not yet determined
Danny Richardson – Option year to be determined
Liam Watts – Option year to be determined
Samy Kibula – Option year to be determined
Charbel Tasipale – Option year to be determined
Luis Johnson – Not yet determined
Catalans Dragons
Cesar Rouge- Not yet determined
Tom Davies- Not yet determined
Alrix Da Costa – Not yet determined
Tom Johnstone – Not yet determined
Mathieu Laguerre – Not yet determined
Fouad Yaha – Not yet determined
Loan Castano – Not yet determined
Michael McIlorum – Not yet determined
Matt Ikuvalu – Not yet determined
Sio Taukeiaho – Not yet determined
Ugo Tison – Not yet determined
Manu Ma’u – Not yet determined
Huddersfield Giants
Kevin Naiqama- Not yet determined
Seb Ikahihifo – Not yet determined
Aidan McGowan – Not yet determined
Leroy Cudjoe – Not yet determined
