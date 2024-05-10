Adam Swift absence explained as Huddersfield Giants coach provides injury update

Huddersfield Giants coach Ian Watson has provided an injury update on Adam Swift, who will miss Saturday’s clash with Wigan Warriors.

In-form winger Swift, who won Super League’s Player of the Month award in April, sustained a minor groin injury in last week’s 18-16 defeat to Salford Red Devils.

The 31-year-old won’t feature in Saturday’s Super League clash against Wigan at the John Smith’s Stadium – but he has a good chance of returning for next week’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Warrington Wolves.

Huddersfield coach Ian Watson said: “He just got a little niggle so we’re just looking after him a bit. Hopefully it’s nothing major, he had a scan the other day and there’s just something small in there so we just need to be careful with him as we go forward and hopefully he comes through for next week.

“He felt it in the first half (last week) inside his groin, he felt a little tweak in there so he got through the game fine but it stiffened up once he stopped playing and in the next few days over recovery he still felt a little bit tight so it’s just more precautionary than anything else.

“He should be fine (for next week), he’s just got to make sure he keeps ticking off the boxes.

“We’ve taken him off his feet over the last couple of days because he ran the other day and could feel it (tweak), so we’ve taken him off his feet so hopefully that puts him in a better position for next week.”

The Giants are boosted by the returns of back-rower Sam Hewitt, who has recently signed a new three-year deal, and Leroy Cudjoe for Saturday’s visit of the Warriors, whilst off-season recruit Andre Savelio could make his debut for the club.

Watson added: “It’s awesome in getting Sam back, getting Andre back.

“We’ve been a little bit short over the last few weeks, I think we had eight or nine players out so to get two players coming back into the squad, especially in an area where we are going to need it, we obviously get Leroy back in the squad as well this week so it gives us more options.

“We just know where Andre’s at in terms of his physical condition at this moment in time. He probably won’t be ready to do like 80 minutes at this moment in time, we’ve got to build that into him because he’s had a long lay-off, he’s not played since last year so we’ve just got to be really smart, we’re in dialogue with the performance staff to figure out where he’s at, at this moment in time.”

Huddersfield are currently without key prop Chris Hill and back-rower Jack Murchie due to injury, and Watson doesn’t know if they’ll be back in time for next weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-final.

When asked if Hill and Murchie could return against Warrington, Watson replied: “I’d be crystal ball gazing if I said yes or no, I’m not sure.

“We’ve got a couple of players back this week and that’s where we are at, whether they get back or not we’ll see.

“Don’t forget they’ve not had game time throughout the season and it’s important to have game time when you are going into games like that because they are quicker than any games you play throughout the season.”

