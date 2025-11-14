It’s now well and truly the off-season – and with pre-season training getting underway on both sides of the world, many players are settling into life at their new clubs.

But it’s not plain sailing for everyone. There are a number of players still trying to find a contract for 2026 – and that includes a hefty list from the NRL, with over 30 who were contracted this year still unsigned at the time of writing.

There are some monumental names on that list, and some lesser-known ones. But the headliners include players with dozens upon dozens of games at the highest level under their belts – and some who will be very familiar to Super League fans.

At the top of that list? Released Newcastle Knights half-back and former Man of Steel in the UK, Jackson Hastings. The former Salford and Wigan star is still on the open market for 2026 and talk of a return to Super League at some stage will probably never go away.

But it’s unlikely it will be next year, despite clubs showing an interest in him throughout 2025. Hastings has expressed a desire to remain Down Under as it stands. Canberra Raiders had been linked with a move for him – but they have now named their top 30, and it doesn’t include the half-back.

Another player who will need no introduction is former Wigan Warriors prop Ryan Sutton. It’s been a difficult couple of years due to injury, which led to his release by the Bulldogs earlier this year.

He inked a short-term deal with the Titans but was limited to Queensland Cup action – playing just once for Ipswich Jets. But Sutton is determined to keep playing in 2026 and potentially land a deal: could that be back home after a number of years in the NRL with the Bulldogs and the Raiders?

Former St Helens and Salford hooker Joey Lussick is another name on the open market after he was released by Parramatta Eels. Others have been frequently linked to Super League in the past – including Dragons star Michael Molo and former Tigers centre Brent Naden.

Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica has been touted with a move to St Helens, before South Sydney Rabbitohs then came into the race for his signature. No deal has been signed anywhere as it stands – and the Fiji captain, who played twice in the Pacific Bowl this autumn, is still out there on the open market.

Here is the full list of players and the clubs they were contracted to in 2025..

Canberra Raiders: Corey Harawira-Naera, Jordan Martin

Canterbury Bulldogs: Jake Turpin

Cronulla Sharks: Mawene Hiroti

Dolphins: Michael Waqa

Gold Coast Titans: Harley Smith-Shields, Ryan Foran, Tony Francis, Ryan Sutton

Manly Sea Eagles: Aitasi James, Tommy Talau

Melbourne Storm: Ativalu Lisati, Dean Ieremia, Marion Seve, Tui Kamikamica

Newcastle Knights: Adam Elliott, Jack Hetherington, Jackson Hastings, Mason Teague

New Zealand Warriors: Morgan Harper

North Queensland Cowboys: Jamal Shibasaki

Parramatta Eels: Haze Dunster, Joey Lussick

Penrith Panthers: Harrison Hassett, Preston Riki, Riley Price, Soni Luke

St George-Illawarra Dragons: Corey Allan, Michael Molo, Raymond Faitala-Mariner

South Sydney Rabbitohs: Josh Schuster

Sydney Roosters: Tyler Moriarty

Wests Tigers: Brandon Tumeth, Brent Naden, Kit Laulilii

Anyone of interest?

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 James Graham breaks silence on England coach links as Shaun Wane message sent

👉🏻 The UK-based Papua New Guinea 17 that would give England huge mid-season Test

👉🏻 Australia coach makes decision on 2026 World Cup plans after Ashes win

👉🏻 Predicting new-look England team for Rugby League World Cup with fresh halves pairing and youngsters aplenty