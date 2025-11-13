England head into the winter off the back of a disappointing Ashes series, suffering a humiliating and straightforward whitewash at the hands of reigning world champions Australia.

Shaun Wane’s side were, in truth, rarely in the series at crucial moments, and there could be no arguments about the scoreline after all three Tests.

And that raises major questions about what the side could look like the next time they play again – which may well be the opening match of the Rugby League World Cup.

How different will the side be? Here’s how we think it stands at the minute..

1. Jack Welsby

It’s been a difficult year at club level for Welsby, who was played in a plethora of positions in Super League for St Helens. That culminated with a difficult afternoon at Wembley for the opening Test of the Ashes.

Welsby was left out for the final two matches but we think that he’ll be back to his best next year, with Paul Rowley in charge at the Saints and hopefully some consistency to his game.

2. Dom Young

There will be some interesting options for the wing next year – and we’ll get to one of those shortly. Joe Burgess and Tom Johnstone finished the Ashes playing on the edges, and both will likely be in contention again.

But Young can’t have a more turbulent year in 2026 than he has this time around, meaning he’ll be in much better shape to lock in a place on one wing for the World Cup.

3. Harry Robertson

It’s fairly obvious who’ll play in one of the centre positions which, as it stands, leaves us with a few candidates fighting it out for one of two positions.

The difficulty for Jake Wardle is that he’s a left centre – the same as Herbie Farnworth. Not playing Farnworth where he’s excelled for the Dolphins all year was a huge mistake – and we’re going for a left-field option here on the right.

Harry Newman will be a contender: but if Harry Robertson’s trajectory continues in 2026, he’ll be in the mix for sure.

4. Herbie Farnworth

There’s not much to say on this one. Arguably the very best centre in the game.

5. Matty Ashton

The left wing is intriguing. Lewis Martin represents a really good and exciting option, given how he’ll be even better at the end of next season.

But upon his return from injury, there are few English wingers near the top of the list like Warrington’s Matty Ashton.

6. Mikey Lewis

Into the halves, and into some difficult selections. There’s a strong argument a new head coach may look beyond George Williams – though he still represents a fantastic option.

But one thing is for certain. England now have to start planning for life with Mikey Lewis at the heart of their team, whether that’s alongside Williams or someone else. He must start.

7. Harry Smith

Who partners Lewis? We’ve gone for Smith right now – though there will be obvious calls for Jake Connor, as there will be Williams. But the 2026 World Cup represents a new era for England and two halves with their best years ahead of them should be given a run from here.

8. Mike McMeeken

McMeeken will still only be 32 by the time of the next World Cup and he showed during the Ashes he’s a real pivotal part of the pack for whoever the head coach of the national side is. He stays.

9. Jez Litten

The success story of the series. There was some doubt about England’s best option at hooker – but not now. If Litten is fit, the Hull KR man starts and if he continues his fine form from this year, then he’s probably one of the first names on the team-sheet.

10. Matty Lees

Like McMeeken, Lees is another who showed up well in the Ashes. He’s nowhere near his peak yet and while we’ve left his Saints team-mate Alex Walmsley out on this occasion, Lees definitely makes the cut.

11. Junior Nsemba

Nsemba was being touted as a player who had a difficult season in 2025, but the reality is just that he didn’t quite hit the heights of 2024.

He’ll bounce back from that in some style next year, and likely play a crucial role for Wigan. It’s hard to imagine an England World Cup squad without him if the goal is to refresh things and take a youthful approach.

12. Kai Pearce-Paul

He wasn’t quite at his best in the Ashes, but Pearce-Paul is still a mighty fine player. He’ll benefit from another year in the NRL and will be a firm fixture for England in a year’s time.

13. Victor Radley

Morgan Knowles certainly did nothing wrong and as you’ll see shortly, he makes it into our 17 overall. But the starting 13 shirt has to go back to Radley if he is available, given what he’s capable of. He’ll give England’s attack an extra layer, too.

14. AJ Brimson

With Litten locked in at nine, England don’t need a replacement hooker. They need a spine player who can offer something different if things aren’t going to plan. Now that could be Connor – but it’s fair to argue that Brimson deserves another crack in the squad.

15. Morgan Knowles

In a year’s time, Knowles will have finished his first season in the NRL and there’ll surely be no doubting he makes England’s 17 every single time if fit and available.

16. Luke Thompson

A contentious omission this time, Thompson will only be 31 by the next World Cup and will still have a massive point to prove going into 2026.

17. Morgan Smithies

Smithies is still going to get better and better at Canberra Raiders, and is another you can’t really imagine an England squad without right now.