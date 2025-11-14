Kangaroos head coach Kevin Walters has doubled down on his intent to remain in post for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, after guiding his side to a 3-0 Ashes series whitewash over England.

Walters took the reins of the national side on the eve of the Ashes tour, replacing Perth Bears-bound Mal Meninga at the helm. Upon taking over, though, he only signed a three-Test contract, with no guarantee of leading the side at the World Cup.

‘That’s something I would very much look forward to’

There were rumours down under that only a 3-0 series whitewash would ensure he would be renewed as the head coach for that tournament, with Australia eyeing up a historic fourth successive title on home soil, but Walters insists he would like to continue in post come their first pool game.

“The World Cup’s on next year, so I’d like to be part of that,” he told Channel Nine’s Wide World of Sport. “Especially in front of our crowds and our people here in Australia.

“That’s something I would very much look forward to.”

This also follows Walters‘ words at the end of the Ashes series, where he added the tour had helped him rekindle his passion for coaching after his high-profile exit from the Brisbane Broncos.

“We’ll enjoy this series, but I’d love to be a part of that (the World Cup) as well,” he told the media after the Headingley Test.

“This group of players and staff have been really amazing. It’s a great group, and it reminds you of why you love this game and coaching the game so much. Because of the individuals that’s are part of this great team and great group.”

‘We scored enough points to win the series’

Despite returning back to Australia with the trophy, following three resounding wins at Wembley, the Hill Dickinson Stadium and Headingley, there remain some question marks over the victorious Kangaroos.

Walters’ side struggled to find their flow ball-in-hand throughout the series, eventually seeing them post less than 70% completion combined across the three Tests, and were even beaten by England in that respect as well.

But, rather than looking too deeply into his side’s attacking issues, Walters felt it was the quality of his side’s defence that should take the limelight.

“The big focus was our defence,” he said. “The attacking side of football is the easy part, defence is the tough one, you’ve got to get good connection.”

“We scored enough points to win the series, that’s what we’re about,” he said.

