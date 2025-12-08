Tonga medical staff handed hefty bans following Eli Katoa incident as NRL cite ‘a number of serious concerns’

Tonga rugby league’s medical team are facing bans of up to two years, following an investigation into the events surrounding Eli Katoa’s head injuries during the Pacific Championships.

Melbourne Storm forward Katoa suffered three head knocks during the Pacific Island nation’s clash with New Zealand – one in the warm-up and two during the game – and was later sent for emergency surgery following a bleed on the brain.

Since then, the prop forward has been ruled out of the entirety of the 2026 season by his club.

‘The investigation has identified a number of serious concerns’

Following a full investigation into the incident, the NRL have said they found ‘a number of serious concerns regarding possible breaches of the NRL Rules and protocols’ by Tongan medical staff, as well as citing a breakdown in communication between them, and since handed the team’s head doctor, assistant doctor and head trainer 24-month bans. The team’s medical assistant has also been handed a formal warning.

“The NRL has investigated an incident at Eden Park, New Zealand on 2 November 2025 that led to the injury of Tonga XIII Player, Eliesa Katoa,” a statement issued by the NRL read.

“The NRL is continuing to support Mr Katoa and his family during his important recovery.

“The investigation has identified a number of serious concerns regarding possible breaches of the NRL Rules and protocols by a number of individuals in the way that Mr Katoa was treated.

“These concerns relate to a possible breakdown in communication between responsible medical and health professionals in relation to the safety of Mr Katoa, including through a failure to share and disclose information that was vital to the health of the player.

“The NRL Rules and protocols exist to protect player safety and wellbeing and must be followed.

“All on-field NRL trainers and medical personnel are required to annually complete the NRL’s Elite Head Injury/Concussion protocols as well as maintain minimum standards of medical qualification and education.

“Four Tonga XIII officials have each received a Breach notice under the NRL Rules. The proposed penalties for each individual are as follows:

Head Doctor – a prohibition from being concerned, whether directly or indirectly, with any Club, Team or Player in the NRL Competitions, Representative Competitions or any other competition conducted under the auspices of the NRL or ARLC for a period of no less than 24 months.

Assistant Doctor – a prohibition from being concerned, whether directly or indirectly, with any Club, Team or Player in the NRL Competitions, Representative Competitions or any other competition conducted under the auspices of the NRL or ARLC for a period of no less than 24 months.

Orange Shirt Trainer (Head Trainer) – a prohibition from being concerned, whether directly or indirectly, with any Club, Team or Player in the NRL Competitions, Representative Competitions or any other competition conducted under the auspices of the NRL or ARLC for a period of 24 months.

“Additionally, the yellow shirt trainer (Medical Assistant) has been issued with a formal warning.

“All individuals will also be required to undergo further training on their responsibilities under the NRL Rules and the NRL’s policy for the management of possible head injuries and concussion.

“Each individual has five business days to respond to the Breach notice.”

Tonga head coach Kristian Woolf was cleared by the investigation.

