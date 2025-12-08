Former NRL ace charged for alleged drink-driving incident Down Under

Former NRL player Curtis Scott has been charged by New South Wales police after allegedly fleeing the scene of a drunken car crash in Sydney.

Scott, whose first-grade career saw him don a shirt for Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders, is alleged to have crashed into multiple trees at Bonnet Bay in Sydney on the evening of June 15 before fleeing the scene.

The 28-year-old has not been involved in rugby league since his departure from Canberra in 2021, which saw him sacked by the Raiders following numerous off-field incidents.

Having taken up a career in professional boxing soon after that exit, he currently holds an unbeaten record of 4-0 in the ring.

His NRL career produced a total of 71 appearances and 21 tries, helping Storm to a Grand Final win over North Queensland Cowboys in 2017 with a try in the showpiece and then a World Club Challenge triumph against Leeds Rhinos the following year.

Scott also amassed 26 appearances at second-grade level during his time playing league, featuring in the Queensland Cup for both the Sunshine Coast Falcons and Brisbane Tigers, and notching ten tries in the process along with one goal.

Curtis Scott charged for alleged drink-driving offence with court date set

It’s been confirmed that following on from the drink-driving incident in June, Scott was charged on Monday (December 8).

His charges include driving under the influence of alcohol, mid-range drink-driving and negligent driving.

Following those charges, he has been issued with a court attendance notice to appear in the dock on January 14, 2026.

The Sydney native has also had his driving licence suspended.

