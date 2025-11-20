Jackson Hastings will return to Super League in 2026 after agreeing a sensational deal with St Helens.

The former Man of Steel has agreed a one-year deal with the Saints, which marks his return to England after impressive spells on these shores with Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors.

Hastings has been offered to clubs in England throughout this year, as revealed earlier this summer by Love Rugby League. But a deal has now been completed to get him back to Super League with Paul Rowley’s Saints.

He will add to Rowley’s half-back options, which include George Whitby, Jonny Lomax and Tristan Sailor.

Hastings said: “I’m really excited! I’ve got a young family now, my partner’s English, and it’ll be great for my daughter to meet that side of the family and experience the English culture that’s in my blood, too. I’m just buzzing to get over, settle my family, and be part of the Saints family.

“Certainly on the life side of things, I’ve been through a lot – big lessons. On the playing side of things, I think I’m coming back realising what I’m best at: organising, kicking well, getting the team around the park, and then taking chances when they come. I’m ready to put my best foot forward for this club.”

Hastings has worked under Rowley before – and the Saints boss admitted he was thrilled to get the deal over the line.

“I’m really pleased to welcome Jackson to the Saints,” Rowley said.

“Having worked alongside him before, I know firsthand how much of a competitor he is. Like everybody at our Club, his standards and expectations are extremely high. I am very confident we have added a fantastic and highly motivated player to this great group of players.”