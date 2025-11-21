The 5 St Helens stars reunited with Jackson Hastings following sensational transfer

St Helens have pulled off one of the most exciting signings of the off-season with the arrival of Jackson Hastings, and he’s no stranger to some of their squad.

Playmaker Hastings has returned to Super League on a one-year deal, making the move to Merseyside for 2026.

He has spent the last four seasons back in the NRL, and joins Saints from Newcastle Knights.

The obvious connection drawing him to the BrewDog Stadium is new Saints head coach Paul Rowley, who spent much of the 2019 campaign – which saw Hastings crowned Man of Steel as he led Salford to the Grand Final – forming part of the Red Devils’ backroom team.

But it’s not just Rowley whose face will be familiar to Hastings.

Here’s a look at the five Saints players he has lined up alongside previously, listed in alphabetical order by surname…

Daryl Clark – 2 games (Great Britain, 2019)

Wollongong-born Hastings represented Great Britain back in 2019, qualifying through his English grandmother. He formed part of the Lions squad for a tour which included a clash with Tonga and two meetings with New Zealand before a game against Papua New Guinea. GB lost all four games.

As Hastings started at #7, Clark – then at Warrington – came off the bench in the two games against the Kiwis. The hooker scored the Lions’ sole try in the first of those matches in Auckland as they lost out 12-8.

Jonny Lomax – 4 games (Great Britain, 2019)

Whether or not Lomax gets the chance to partner Hastings on Merseyside next year remains to be seen. The pair did feature together in all four games during the 2019 Lions tour, albeit not in the halves.

Wayne Bennett utilised the current Saints skipper off the bench in the first game of that tour against Tonga before starting him at full-back in each of the three remaining Tests.

Joe Shorrocks – 31 games (Wigan Warriors, 2020-2021)

Shorrocks has also been recruited by Saints ahead of 2026, with head coach Rowley calling upon one of his Salford disciples. The utility’s connection to Hastings stems from the pair’s time together at Wigan, which saw them named in the same 17 on 31 occasions across all competitions.

The last of those brought a shock 8-0 play-off defeat at home against Leeds, with that Adrian Lam’s last game in charge of the Warriors.

Curtis Sironen – 11 games (Manly Sea Eagles, 2017)

Curtis Sironen in action for Manly Sea Eagles in 2017

Sironen’s time with Hastings also came in the club game with NRL outfit Manly. Together, the pair played 11 times back in 2017, with the Sea Eagles finishing sixth on the ladder Down Under that year before falling at the first hurdle in the play-offs at home against Penrith Panthers.

This tally would have been much higher had Sironen not been sidelined for three months midway through that campaign with a torn pec.

Alex Walmsley – 4 games (Great Britain, 2019)

Roudning things off is Walmsley, who – like Clark and Lomax – lined up alongside Hastings during the Lions’ 2019 tour.

The veteran prop was utilised off the bench in all four Tests.