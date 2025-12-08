Leigh Leopards have revealed that legendary half-back Martyn Ridyard has returned to the club for 2026 to take up a new role as their head of youth.

Ridyard is one of Leigh’s finest servants throughout the modern era. He is one of only three players in the club’s history to score over 2,000 points for the Leopards.

And he will now head back to the Leigh Sports Village in a coaching capacity after the Leopards confirmed that Kieron Purtill has left his role with the Super League side.

Ridyard will head up all of Leigh’s academy and production development lines and be entrusted with delivering the stars of the future at his hometown club.

“Firstly I’d like to thank Derek (Beaumont) and Jukesy (CEO Neil Jukes) for this opportunity,” he said. “Thanks to Kieron and Stu (Reserve team coach Stu Littler) for all their support through this process.

“I’m really excited to be back at my hometown club which was a massive part of my playing career. I’m looking forward to starting a new role within the game and I can’t wait to get started and carry on building for the future.”

Leigh CEO Jukes admitted Ridyard’s return was a ‘huge coup’.

He said: “I’d firstly like to thank Kieron on behalf of Derek, myself and the board for his outstanding contribution in this role and the foundations set for years to come. In addition to this for his efforts and success with our Women’s Super League team. We wish him well and are sure he won’t be a stranger to the Leopards Den in future years

“Martyn’s appointment, I believe, is a huge coup for the club. He served the club with distinction as a player and even in his later years whilst playing away from the club was always embedded into ours.

“Martyn’s passion for the club and in particular its young players in the community was clear to see. He’s a people’s person and has strong links with its fans, the town, and all its community clubs which is an integral part of the role.

“I’m sure with the support of the outstanding existing staff we have within the academy he will look to build upon those foundations laid.”