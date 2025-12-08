Kevin Sinfield sets aim for 2026 ‘7 in 7’ challenge with end destination confirmed

Rugby league hero Kevin Sinfield has already revealed his plans for the 2026 ‘7 in 7’ challenge, with the aim to finish the event at next year’s Super League Grand Final.

Sinfield, who took to the streets again last week in the ‘7 in 7 together’ challenge to support those living with Motor Neurone Disease, is hoping to bring the final event back to ‘where it started’ after ending the inaugural event on the pitch at Old Trafford during the 2022 World Cup final.

His latest Herculean effort, in which he ran an ultramarathon in 7km blocks every hour on the hour, has yet again surpassed all fundraising expectations, with his tally sitting on an astonishing £1,237,512.

‘We’re going to go a bit earlier’

‘The plan is to finish at the Super League Grand Final’ Kevin Sinfield told #BBCBreakfast about his plan for a seventh challenge, after completing his sixth set of 7 ultramarathons in 7 days for awareness of MND https://t.co/tLR1Mwo6VK pic.twitter.com/33zCjZhQop — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) December 8, 2025

Speaking on BBC Breakfast after completing the latest challenge, Sinfield detailed: “The first thing I did when I got on the coach last Sunday on the journey to Ipswich was to speak to Tristan, who plans our routes, to say to him this is what I want next year to look like. Can you start to work out the distance over the seven days and see what it looks like? That pretty much got planned.”

Sinfield’s challenges have taken place around early December for the past few years, but he revealed his next challenge will likely happen earlier than usual to coincide with the Super League Grand Final.

“We’re going to go a bit earlier, I think,” he said. “The plan is to finish at the Super League Grand Final on the 3rd of October and almost finish back where we started.

“That first one (challenge) was in the north in Leeds and Oldham, where I’m from, but to bring it back to rugby league heartland, and hopefully we’ll run right across the M62 and Old Trafford.”

His words also come off the back of another bumper challenge to raise vital funds and awareness for MND charities across the UK and Ireland, with it taking him to Bury St Edmunds, Cork, Swansea, Sheffield, Cumbria, Dundee and York, before finishing on the pitch at Headingley Stadium.

“To the MND Community and the people we’ve met on route, all through the last week, all through the past five years, to everybody we’ve met – you’re an absolutely beautiful community,” Sinfield told supporters at the Rhinos’ ground yesterday.

“We’ve got to keep fighting for the MND Community.”

While the challenge might now be over, donations can still be made HERE.

