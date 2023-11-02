The 22 players to have played for more than one Super League club in 2023 including Blake Austin, Joe Shorrocks & Tyler Dupree

Of the 357 used in total, 22 players represented more than one of the 12 Super League clubs over the course of 2023, be that as a loanee or as a result of a permanent move elsewhere.

There are some notable names on the list of 22, including Blake Austin, who ended up featuring against Leeds Rhinos after self-admittedly ‘burning his bridges’ at Headingley.

Tyler Dupree & Brad Singleton are also on there, with the pair swapping clubs mid-season. Youngster Dupree headed from Salford Red Devils to Wigan Warriors, while veteran Singleton headed in the opposite direction.

Here’s a breakdown of all 22 to have played for more than one club this term, listed alphabetically by their surname…

Blake Austin (Leeds Rhinos & Castleford Tigers)

Off-contract Austin had been very open in his quest to get a new deal out of Leeds throughout the year, publicly stating on numerous occasions that the ball was firmly in the court of the Rhinos’ hierarchy.

In early August however, the half-back was shipped out of Headingley, loaned out to Castleford for the remainder of the season to see out the rest of his contract at the Jungle.

The 32-year-old made five appearances for the Tigers, including one against the Rhinos in their final game of the year. His next destination is still to be confirmed.

Jordan Crowther (Wakefield Trinity & Warrington Wolves)

Forward Crowther made nine appearances for Wakefield in 2023, coming out on the losing side in every one of those, before Daryl Powell took him to Warrington on a loan deal until the end of the season midway through July.

Of course, Powell would depart the Wolves just 11 days later, before his new man had even pulled on the club’s shirt, coincidentally after a defeat at Wakefield.

Nonetheless, Crowther went on to make eight appearances under interim boss Gary Chambers, and has now penned a permanent deal to remain at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Will Dagger (Hull KR & Wakefield Trinity)

The final week of March saw full-back Dagger, then Hull KR’s longest-serving player, depart Craven Park in a swap deal. Bringing an end to just over five seasons in East Hull, he headed to Wakefield while Trinity youngster Corey Hall headed in the opposite direction.

Pontefract-born Dagger would go on to score two tries in 17 appearances as Wakefield were relegated, also the match-winner at Belle Vue against eventual Super League champions Wigan, kicking the one-pointer which sealed a golden point triumph.

The 24-year-old has now penned a deal to join York on a permanent basis having previously appeared for the Championship outfit on dual registration.

Riley Dean (Warrington Wolves & Castleford Tigers)

Halifax native Dean actually played for three clubs this year, though only two of them were Super League outfits. Parent club Warrington sent him out on a season-long loan to Championship promotion-chasers Featherstone Rovers, but had to recall him in May amid an injury crisis.

The 21-year-old featured for the Wire in a defeat at Leigh before being sent back out on loan midway through June, this time to Castleford on another deal which was set to run until the end of the year.

Again though, Warrington – needing depth – utilised their recall option after the youngster had made just four appearances for the Tigers. He has now departed by mutual consent and is all set for a move over to Australia.

Tyler Dupree (Salford Red Devils & Wigan Warriors)

Noted above, 23-year-old Dupree made the switch across the North West to Wigan from Salford in July as Brad Singleton went the other way, with the Red Devils receiving what was at the time a club record transfer fee as part of that deal.

The young prop had featured 21 times for Paul Rowley’s side before the move, and made an immediate impact at the DW Stadium, scoring on debut against Leigh.

He appeared a further eight times for the Cherry and Whites before the campaign was out, including off the bench in the Grand Final win over Catalans at Old Trafford last month, and is yet to lose in his new club’s colours.

Josh Griffin (Hull FC & Wakefield Trinity)

Griffin had been with Hull FC since 2017, scoring a hat-trick in Round 14 this term as Tony Smith’s men stunned Warrington Wolves at the MKM Stadium.

Just two further appearances followed for the Black and Whites after that though, sent off a few weeks later after a now-infamous half-time rant at referee Chris Kendall in a Challenge Cup clash against St Helens and hit with a heavy ban as a result.

The Oxford-born veteran would make a permanent move back to Wakefield – who he started his career with – during that ban, penning a contract until the end of 2024. He scored two tries in five games for Trinity at the back end of this year as they were relegated to the Championship.

Corey Hall (Wakefield Trinity & Hull KR)

Already mentioned in this article, 21-year-old Hall joined Hull KR from Wakefield in March as part of the swap deal which saw Will Dagger head in the opposite direction.

Former Leeds ace Hall had scored two tries in four Trinity appearances at the beginning of the year, with his last game for Mark Applegarth’s side coincidentally coming against the Robins at Belle Vue.

The outside-back went on to cross for a further two tries in the eight games he featured in for the Robins this term, tipped for a ‘bright future’ by KR head coach Willie Peters following his debut for the club against St Helens.

Frankie Halton (Hull KR & Leigh Leopards)

Leigh lad Halton made a return to his hometown club in May, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal to join Adrian Lam’s men from Hull KR with immediate effect.

That move came after three tries in six appearances for the Robins in the first few months of the season, with KR and Leigh becoming overly-familiar with one another in the weeks which followed, facing off in the Challenge Cup final as well as the Super League play-offs.

Sadly for the Ireland international, he wasn’t involved in either of those two games, with his first few months in the Leopards’ camp heavily hampered by injuries. Halton suffered a torn pectoral on debut against Warrington, sidelined for three months, and managed just two further appearances towards the back end of the year before being struck down with another knock.

Sam Hewitt (Huddersfield Giants & Wakefield Trinity)

Huddersfield ace Hewitt made 15 appearances for Ian Watson’s side this year, more than he ever has before, and was picked out by the Giants boss as one to watch out for in 2024 following club legend Jermaine McGillvary’s departure.

In-between those 15 games this year though, the 24-year-old also enjoyed two separate loan stints with Yorkshire counterparts Wakefield, making six appearances for the Belle Vue outfit in total.

Trinity head coach Applegarth was evidently an admirer of the Giants starlet, admitting he wanted to keep hold of Hewitt for longer than they were able to in the first instance.

Luis Johnson (Hull KR & Castleford Tigers)

Leeds-born Johnson was never in favour under Willie Peters at Hull KR. Coming into this year on the back of an injury-plagued 2022, the second-rower never looked likely to cement a starting spot in the Robins’ side, or even a spot in their 17.

He made just five appearances throughout the campaign, and in April was loaned out to Castleford, named as the Tigers’ 18th man for KR’s trip to the Jungle that month.

Off-contract Johnson was recalled to Craven Park midway through May, but has now departed with confirmation of his next move still awaited.

Adam Milner (Castleford Tigers & Huddersfield Giants)

Castleford academy product Milner brought an end to near 14-season professional stint with the club when he departed for Huddersfield in May.

The 31-year-old had made 301 appearances for the Tigers, nine of which this season, before departing the Jungle for the John Smith’s Stadium.

Former England international Milner‘s move was a loan until the end of the season, becoming permanent ahead of next season with the option of an additional year in the Giants’ favour come the end of 2024.

Rowan Milnes (Hull KR & Wakefield Trinity)

April saw Hull KR half-back Rowan Milnes make a two-week loan move across Yorkshire to Wakefield, a well-trodden path in 2023 based upon this list.

Playmaker Milnes would appear just the once for Trinity in a defeat to Wigan at Belle Vue before returning to the Robins, for whom he featured 13 times in total over the course of this campaign.

After speculation throughout the year over his future, Castleford confirmed the signing of the Bradford Bulls academy product on a two-year deal from 2024. He brings an end to a four-year stint in East Hull.

Dan Norman (St Helens & Leigh Leopards)

Ireland international Norman had already played two games as a loanee for Leigh last year when the club were known as Centurions on their quest for promotion up to Super League.

He returned in June with the Leopards going strong in the top flight, and featured three times before being recalled by parent club St Helens, who he made seven appearances for throughout 2023.

During that short stint at the Leigh Sports Village, Leopards boss Adrian Lam said he thought they ‘could take Norman to another level’ given the chance to do so. That chance will come in 2024, with the 26-year-old brought in on a permanent basis.

César Rougé (Catalans Dragons & Hull KR)

Turning 21 last month, three-time France international Rougé has taken his tally of Catalans appearances up to 13 after the seven he made in 2023 for the Perpignan outfit.

The playmaker – who can also feature at hooker when required – also featured twice for Whitehaven in the Championship last term. His sole Hull KR appearance this season came as a short-term loanee in August.

With their clash at Wigan coming the week before the Challenge Cup final, the Robins rotated heavily and utilised the loan market to help them do so. Dragons starlet Rougé was one of seven whose only KR appearance in 2023 came that night, not the only one on this list either.

Innes Senior (Huddersfield Giants & Wakefield Trinity)

Outside-back Senior is a product of the Huddersfield academy system, and scored two tries in six appearances for the Giants this year, in-between two separate loan stints with Wakefield.

An Ireland international, the 23-year-old notably crossed for four tries as Trinity swept aside Warrington in the game which saw now-Wakefield boss Daryl Powell sacked by the Wolves at the end July.

After eight appearances in total for the Belle Vue outfit as they were relegated, Senior has now been loaned out to Castleford for the 2024 season as part of a deal which sees Elliot Wallis go the other way on a permanent basis.

Isaac Shaw (Wakefield Trinity & Hull KR)

Like Catalans youngster Rougé, Wakefield starlet Shaw also made his only appearance for Hull KR in that drubbing at Wigan the week before the Challenge Cup final.

That one appearance was enough to match the tally he made for parent club Trinity this year, only featuring for them – coincidentally – in a defeat at Craven Park against the Robins in June.

Having also spent some time over in the French Elite Championship at the beginning of this year with the Villeneuve Leopards, the forward has been tied down for 2024 by Wakefield, penning a new one-year deal last week.

Joe Shorrocks (Wigan Warriors & Leigh Leopards)

Love Rugby League exclusively revealed that utility Shorrocks is wanted by a number of clubs ahead of 2024 earlier this week, with Salford the frontrunners.

That interest comes off the back of a year in which the Billinge-born Wigan academy product’s first four Super League appearances were all made as a loanee for neighbours Leigh.

The 23-year-old scored a try for the Leopards in their home win against St Helens before returning to his parent club and starting against Leigh. He would make 18 appearances in total for the Warriors as they were crowned champions for the first time since 2018, named as their 18th man at Old Trafford in last month’s Grand Final.

Brad Singleton (Wigan Warriors & Salford Red Devils)

Already mentioned in this article, three-time Ireland international Singleton ended a three-year stint at Wigan when he moved to Salford as part of the deal which took Tyler Dupree in the opposite direction.

The 31-year-old – a two-time Grand Final winner with Leeds – had featured 12 times for Matt Peet’s side this term before that switch came about.

He went on to play six times for the Red Devils, with new boss Paul Rowley hailing his immediate impact on their camp shortly after his arrival at the Salford Stadium.

Luke Thomas (Warrington Wolves & Hull KR)

Crewe-born prop Thomas is another whose only Hull KR appearance in 2023 came in the heavy defeat at the DW Stadium in early August, brought in by the Robins on a short-term loan ahead of that game.

The Warrington academy product also featured once for Championship outfit Swinton Lions this year as they beat eventual play-off finalists Toulouse Olympique.

A one-time Wales international, involved in last year’s World Cup and described as ‘a James Graham in the making’ by John Kear, the 21-year-old featured in three of Warrington’s Super League games this year too.

Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons & Hull KR)

Having dislocated his right shoulder in pre-season, experienced Catalans ace Yaha was expected to miss around five months of the 2023 season.

The 27-year-old France international made his return for the Dragons in a win against Wakefield at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in May, and featured the following week at Wigan, before being loaned out to Hull KR.

Winger Yaha played just two games for the Robins before seeing his loan cut short through injury however, and would only make one more appearance before the campaign was out. Coincidentally, that came back at Craven Park in Catalans’ colours.

Tanguy Zenon (Catalans Dragons & Hull KR)

Yaha’s Dragons teammate Zenon is the last name on this list having made three appearances on loan at Hull KR this season, all of which in June amist an injury crisis at Craven Park.

The 21-year-old scored a try on debut for the Robins in their Challenge Cup quarter-final win against Salford on home soil, and was hailed by head coach Willie Peters post-game.

Having returned to Perpignan, he was named as Catalans’ 18th man in a win at Warrington, but failed to make another appearance. Also making his senior France debut on the international front against England in April, Zenon had featured three times for the Dragons before heading out on loan, scoring a sole try against Wakefield in May.

