Tyler Dupree happy to be Wigan Warriors’ lucky charm having not yet lost: ‘Long may it continue!’

Tyler Dupree couldn’t have dreamt of a better start to his Wigan Warriors career, with the England international yet to lose in the Cherry and White shirt.

After arriving from Salford Red Devils midway through the season, Dupree has nine wins to his name in as many games for the Warriors.

And the most important appearance came on Saturday night, helping the Warriors win their first Super League Grand Final since 2018 as Matt Peet’s side defeated Catalans Dragons 10-2 in front of a 58,137 crowd at Old Trafford.

“I don’t know if it’s nine or 10 but I’ve played those games and I’ve not lost one yet, so long may it continue!” Dupree said with a smile in the aftermath of their Grand Final celebrations.

From almost quitting the game to becoming a Grand Final winner: Tyler Dupree’s stunning rise

It’s fair to say the Halifax-born powerhouse has enjoyed a unique yet stunning rise to the elite level of British rugby league.

Dupree has previously revealed that he was close to walking away from the sport in 2020 after being let go by Leeds Rhinos without making a first team appearance.

The front-rower decided to stick with the game and got back to enjoying his rugby with Oldham in the Championship, where he was a standout forward in the second tier in 2021.

And after a short but impressive spell with Widnes in 2022, he was handed a full-time opportunity in Super League with Salford midway through that season.

The Red Devils helped bring the best out of Dupree, becoming one of the most promising front-rowers in the competition, earning his England debut whilst with Paul Rowley’s side earlier this year.

Dupree then made the move to Wigan on a four-year contract in June in a move that saw experienced prop Brad Singleton head the other way to Salford.

And the Yorkshireman couldn’t have written a better script for his time at the Warriors – nine games, nine wins, and a Grand Final winners’ ring.

“It’s something I didn’t really imagine the past couple of weeks but as soon as I came to Wigan it was one of those things where it is in their DNA and it’s something I’ve really bought into,” Dupree said in the Old Trafford tunnel following their win over Catalans.

Tyler Dupree keen to add to his solitary England cap

Dupree, who is also of American heritage, would love to add to his solitary England cap this autumn when they host Tonga in a three-match test series, with head coach Shaun Wane set to announce his 24-man squad on Monday.

“Course I want to be part of it, but I’ve said it before, Waney is going to pick the side that he thinks will win,” he said.

“If I’m included in that, then I’ll be buzzing and so will my family. But if I don’t then it’s something I’ve got to work towards and focus on the pre-season with Wigan and build towards an England appearance again.”

